Aldi celebrates long-term partnership with Scottish egg producer

Supermarket giant Aldi is celebrating its long-term partnership with Scottish egg producer Farmlay Eggs.

The retailer, which operates 96 stores across Scotland, has stocked eggs from Farmlay Eggs since 2010.

Farmlay Eggs, based near Strichen, is run by Robert and Ethel Chapman and their son Iain. It has grown to become one of the largest egg production units in Scotland, sending almost 2 million eggs a week to Aldi stores in Scotland.

Farmlay’s managing director, Robert Chapman, said the company was working to refurbish its barns to coincide with Aldi’s commitment to only stock eggs from cage-free hens by 2025.

“Their [Aldi’s] support has been key for our growth over the years and I am very proud that we are still their sole egg supplier in Scotland,” said Mr Chapman.

“We are so pleased that our delicious eggs are available for customers across the country to enjoy at a fair price.”