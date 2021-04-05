AgriScot to stage business skills contest for young farmers

Young farmers will be invited to put their business skills to the test at this year’s AgriScot event.

The event, which is due to take place on November 17 at Ingliston near Edinburgh, will feature a business skills competition for people aged 16 to 26.

Facilitated by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) lecturer Heather Kerr, and sponsored by rural insurer NFU Mutual, the contest is designed to help youngsters improve their farm and business management skills.

“We are determined that the competition will go ahead in 2021, after an enforced break in 2020 due to Covid,” said AgriScot chairman, Robert Neill.

“We are hopeful that the 2021 competition can proceed in its usual entry by essay in the early autumn followed by two regional – north and south – on-farm heats.

“The regional heats and the generous, but well-deserved winner’s prize of £1,000, mean that this is a relatively expensive competition for us to stage and it is therefore great to have NFU Mutual on board to help.”

Full details about AgriScot and the competition are online at agriscot.co.uk