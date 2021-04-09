Rural charity RSABI launches scheme to get youngsters on its board

Rural charity RSABI has launched an initiative to try and get more young people involved with its board.

The charity, which provides support to people working in Scottish agriculture and rural industries, has launched a trainee trustee programme for people aged 18 to 30.

Successful applicants to the 12-month programme will shadow the charity’s trustees and participate in board, committee and staff meetings – all virtually while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

RSABI chief executive, Nina Clancy, said the scheme was designed to increase the diversity of the charity’s board.

“RSABI’s trustees play a vital role in the running of the charity, using their experience and insight to help us best support people in Scottish agriculture,” added Ms Clancy.

“We’re keen to see more young people volunteering with the charity at board level, which is why we’ve launched this programme.”

She said applicants did not have to have a background in farming or crofting to apply, and the scheme was open to anyone with a real interest in the role and work of the charity.

“I’d encourage anyone who’s interested to apply,” added Ms Clancy.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a good cause as well as enhancing your CV with new and improved skills.”

Full details are on the RSABI website at rsabi.org.uk and the closing date for applications is April 19.