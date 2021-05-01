Showcase event set to put Simmental breed in spotlight at Carlisle

A new showcase sale of pedigree Simmental cattle will take place at Harrison & Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle in December.

The British Simmental Cattle Society’s first “next generation” show and sale will have classes for all pedigree Simmental females, as well as a section for pedigree Simmental weaned calves – both bulls and heifers – born in 2021.

Society president Stewart Stronach said the aim was to establish the fixture as a showcase sale for the breed.

He added: “The introduction of a weaned calf section for registered calves born in the year of the sale is an exciting inclusion and a new way for breeders to market calves with breeding, style and potential.

“We hope that this sale will have something for everyone and will offer choice and opportunities for new and established pedigree breeders, and also for commercial producers.”

Harrison & Hetherington will host the sale at their Borderway Mart a venue that has been chosen to be as accessible as possible for both buyers and sellers from around Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The announcement of the sale on December 3 comes ahead of a run of fixtures that sees British Simmental Cattle Society sales at Worcester, Stirling, and Carlisle.