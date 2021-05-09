Scottish Elections 2021: NFUS chief calls on MSPs to support Scottish farmers and crofters

The chief of farming union NFU Scotland (NFUS) has called on newly elected MSPs to back Scottish farmers and crofters and put them at the heart of the post-Covid green recovery.

NFU Scotland president, Martin Kennedy, has called on the cohort of re-elected and newly elected politicians to set out the future direction of Scottish agricultural policy as soon as possible.

“The newly elected Scottish Parliament faces some major tasks as the nation recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and we look to build a prosperous green post-Brexit future that delivers for all of Scottish society,” said Mr Kennedy.

He said NFUS had proposed ways to build a sustainable and profitable future for farmers and crofters in its election manifesto, and it was keen to work with the new government to develop agricultural policies that aid the nation’s recovery from the pandemic and its response to the climate change crisis.

“Our new parliament must quickly show leadership in adopting policies that will set the future direction for Scottish agriculture,” added Mr Kennedy.

“Much of the work has been done and what we need now is action and delivery – that is the basis on which farmers and crofters will judge the success of the new government.”

Mr Kennedy said NFUS had always enjoyed strong and positive links with MSPs from all political parties and he hoped to continue this going forward.

“Whether from a rural constituency or the centre of a city, farming and food is important to all and impacts on everyone’s life,” added Mr Kennedy.

“Our regular regional meetings with MPs and MSPs have continued online throughout the pandemic and we look forward to a time when we can meet face-to-face with our elected officials, possibly on farms or at future agricultural events.”