British Horse Society sets up Scottish hub at livestock auction market

The British Horse Society is opening its first national operational hub for Scotland this month.

The equestrian charity, which campaigns and lobbies on behalf of horses and those who care for them, will lease an office at United Auctions’ Stirling Agricultural Centre.

It joins a host of other rural businesses located at the centre, which is home to United Auctions’ main livestock market, including Galbraith, Agricar, Johnston Carmichael, Clyde Veterinary Group, Ledingham Chalmers, and Carrs Billington.

“We’re pleased to welcome The British Horse Society to the Stirling Agricultural Centre and to the City of Stirling,” said United Auctions group director, Christopher Sharp.

“There’s a natural fit between this established agri charity, their members and the other agricultural businesses who operate from the centre that further broadens the offer to customers and will provide a platform for the society to expand their operation in Scotland in the future.”

British Horse Society national manager for Scotland, Helen Mauchlen, said: “We are really pleased to be able to have a dedicated office in Scotland which will benefit our members, volunteers and stakeholders across Scotland and the north of England.”