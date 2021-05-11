Royal Highland Showcase: Next generation judges announced for beef classes

A group of next generation judges has been unveiled for the beef classes at next month’s Royal Highland Showcase.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), which is organising the live-streamed event, has announced a 13-strong judging panel of cattle enthusiasts for the showcase.

It said all the beef judges for the showcase – which takes place on June 14-20 in place of the Royal Highland Show, which cannot be staged in its normal format due to Covid-19 restrictions – have all either come through the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs stockjudging programme or are young breeders from previous shows.

The group of judges will be tasked with assessing their own sections before jointly judging the native and continental interbreeds and interbreed pairs using a points system, with judges excluded from scoring their own breed.

“We are thrilled to be presenting a top tier of young talent as this year’s beef cattle judges,” said RHASS chief steward of the cattle lines Kay Adam, who farms at Newhouse of Glamis, near Forfar.

“Each individual is well qualified to take control of the rings having excelled in their own right as stock judges and breeders, and we are excited to be giving our next generation an opportunity to shine as part of this year’s innovative showcase.”

The judges are:

Beef young handlers – Avril Aitken, Perth, Perthshire.

Beef Shorthorn – John McCulloch, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway.

Aberdeen-Angus – Andrew Adam, Forfar, Angus.

Galloway – Steven Taylor, Stirling, Stirlingshire.

Belted Galloway – Judith Cowie, Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbrightshire.

Highland – Dexter Logan, Alva, Clackmannanshire.

Hereford – Abbie Anderson, Arbroath, Angus.

Charolais – Ellis Mutch, Banff, Aberdeenshire.

Simmental – Tom Bruce, Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

Limousin – John Graham, Stirling, Stirlingshire.

British Blonde – Ellis Mutch, Banff, Aberdeenshire.

British Blue – Stephanie Dick, Stirling, Stirlingshire.

Salers – Adam Crockett, Hawick, Roxburghshire.

Lincoln Red – Steven Taylor, Stirling, Stirlingshire.

Commercial cattle – James Graham, Stirling, Stirlingshire.

RHASS competitions manager, David Tennant, welcomed the group of judges and encouraged cattle breeders to get their entries in for the showcase ahead of the closing date on Friday May 14.

He said: “This year’s showcase will be beamed across the globe and having young talent judging in the rings sends the message that Scotland values its next generation of farmers and livestock breeders, and that we have complete confidence in their skills and expertise.”