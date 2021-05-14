Rural training on offer via new skills app

Sheep shearing and dry stone walling are among the training courses set to be offered on a new skills app.

The SkillSeeder app, which is backed by Scottish Government funding, aims to offer a platform for people to share their skills and knowledge with others in rural and remote locations.

SkillSeeder’s founders are now calling on people to register their workshop or course – whether it be in-person workshops, online courses, or specialist one-to-one training – on the app.

Courses can be registered for free until November this year, and training providers will not be charged a fee when bookings are made through the app.

“We are keen to ensure that as many skills as possible are listed – from cooking to fitness, music to horticulture, whether it be for work or for leisure, we are excited to offer people in Scotland as much chance as possible to learn something new or upskill their abilities,” said one of the app’s founders, Kerry Cowan.

“With either in person or online training, SkillSeeder ensures that even the most rural of communities will have access to specialist training.”

She said the app is open now for people to register their courses, and those looking to learn a new skill will be able to search for a course on the app from next month onwards.

Borders farmer Elaine Marshall, who plans to use the app to share her skills, said: “Supporting other women in the industry is very important and I see the SkillSeeder app as a great opportunity for women in agriculture to train and upskill.”

The app is available to download for free from the Appstore or Google Play and more details are online at skillseeder.com