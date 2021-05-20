Perthshire estate launched to market for offers over £2.2m

A 226-acre Perthshire estate with development opportunities has been launched to the market for offers over £2.2 million.

Selling agent Strutt & Parker said it expects interest from a wide range of buyers for Newbigging Estate, located near Stanley, which is available as a whole or in five lots.

The estate comprises 189 acres of mainly grade 2 and 3.1 arable land, described as “good quality productive arable land, capable of producing consistently high yields of a wide range of crops”.

It also includes two acres of grass leys, three acres of rough grazings, 14 acres of woodland and the 14-acre amenity Kingsmyre Loch, which is stocked with rainbow trout and used for recreational fishing.

The estate also includes a redundant farmhouse and steading buildings, which have planning consent for five residential properties, and a three-bedroom cottage that is currently let out and has a rental potential of £800 per calendar month.

The majority of the farmland is currently let under a 10-year Limited Duration Tenancy, which expires at the end of 2022, and the current rotation includes spring barley, potatoes, winter wheat, vining peas and fallow.

Average yields achieved from the land are 3.6-4.1 tonnes per acre for winter wheat, and 2.6-3 tonnes per acre for spring barley.

The land has previously formed part of a let shoot, while roe deer stalking is let informally with a combined annual cull of 20-25 head of deer.

‘Secluded and peaceful’

“The property has great potential to be made into a truly special amenity estate and is conveniently located within easy reach of Perth,” said Diane Fleming, associate director at Strutt & Parker’s estates and fam agency.

“Despite being well connected to the road network, the setting is secluded and peaceful.”

She added: “Due to the diverse offering, we envisage that the property will attract a wide range of purchasers including developers, farmers and lifestyle buyers.”