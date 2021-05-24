Gretnahouse Eiger leads Aberdeen-Angus sale at 7,500gn

Aberdeen-Angus bulls sold to a top of 7,500gn for Gretnahouse Eiger at the breed’s spring show and sale in Carlisle.

The sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart, attracted entries from across the UK and 52 bulls sold to average £4,163.65, while 16 females averaged £3,018.75.

The sale leader, selling to Messrs Weir, Stow, Galashiels, was September 2019-born Gretnahouse Eiger from Gretna Green breeder Alasdair Houston. By Gretnahouse Blacksmith, and out of Gretnahouse Eliza, he was crowned senior champion in the pre-sale show by Alnwick breeder Dallas Allen, who runs the Stouphill herd near Humbleheugh.

Mr Houston’s success in the Aberdeen-Angus ring comes a week after he led the Charolais spring sale at Carlisle with a bull selling for 20,000gn.

The next best price of 6,500gn was paid for the junior and overall champion – Auchincrieve Excalibur from Rothiemay breeder Charles McCombie. By Rodmead Primero, and out of Auchincrieve Ethelle, he sold to Messrs Rutherford, Whitfield, Hexham, Northumberland.

Thereafter, 6,000gn was paid twice.

First at this price, selling to Messrs Mactier & Son, Mochrum, Newton Stewart, was an entry from Neil and Mark Wattie’s Tonley herd at Mains of Tonley, Alford. This was July 2019-born Tonley Equaliser, by Tonley Plato.

The other at 6,000gn was McCornick Kapaldi from Newton Stewart breeder Martin McCornick, who runs the McCornick herd at Boreland, Kirkcowan. By Rwburn Echester, he sold to Messrs Johnson, Yearsley, Brandsby, York.

Other leading Aberdeen-Angus prices

Other top prices for bulls included: 5,800gn for Auchincrieve Elbow, by Auchincrieve Evra, from Charles McCombie, selling to Messrs Bell, Kirkton, Hawick; 5,200gn for Auchincrieve Egor, by Rodmead Primero, from Charles McCombie, selling to JCB Farms Ltd, Farly, Staffordshire; and 5,000gn for Gretnahouse Jack Ellick, by Haymount Precursor, from Alasdair Houston, selling to Liam Muir, Stenness, Stromness, Orkney.

Various bulls sold for 5,000gn and these included: Casino Godfather, by Rodmead Primero, from Ben McCombie, Auchincrieve Farm, Rothiemay, Huntly, selling to Framhill Farms, Bamburgh, Northumberland; and Auchincrieve Javelin Eric, by Rodmead Primero, from Charles McCombie, selling to Messrs Statham & Son, Gatehouse of Fleet, Castle Douglas.

Meanwhile, females sold to a top of 5,800gn for nine-year-old cow Liley Bella, with her six-month-old bull calf at foot, from the Taylors at Crook Hill Farm, Stocksfield, Northumberland. The pair sold to an undisclosed buyer.

Other breeds

Borderway Mart also played host to sales of cattle from other breeds including Beef Shorthorn, Belted Galloway, and Herefords.

Beef Shorthorn bulls topped at 4,000gn twice and 10 sires sold to average £3,370.50.

The first Shorthorn at 4,000gn, selling to Messrs Jameson, Bardon Mill, Hexham, was the reserve overall champion from the pre-sale show. This was January 2019-born Wrangham Neptune, by Wrangham Julius, from J & J Green, Wrangham, Colpy, Insch.

The other at 4,000gn, selling to Messrs Howey, Westruther, Gordon, Berwickshire, was Stonehills Nijinsky, by Jason of Upsall, from GL Riby & Son, Low Stonehills Farm, Fraisthorpe, Bridlington.

Beef Shorthorn females topped at 7,200gn for the overall champion from the pre-sale show, as judged by North Yorkshire breeder Stuart Currie, who runs the Beautry herd.

The top price was paid by Low Barrows Green Farm, Kendal, Cumbria, for in-calf heifer Runleymill Miss Ramsden Red 21 from J H Wilson & J Dunning, 1 Runley Mill, Settle, North Yorkshire. Miss Ramsden Red is by Chapelton Dauphin and sold in-calf to Millerston Milkybar Kid.

Top Price at Carlisle SaleHuntfield Wigwam from J & Z Kirk selling for 7000gns Posted by Belted Galloway Cattle Society for UK and Eire on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Belted Galloways sold to a top of 7,000gn.

The sale topper, which was one of only two bulls to sell, was two-year-old Huntfield Wigwam, by Lullenden Aztec Warrior, and out of former Royal Highland Show champion Huntfield Opal. He was consigned by J & Z Kirk, Low Kirkbride, Auldgirth, Dumfries, and sold to Judith Cowie, Gatehouse of Fleet, Castle Douglas.

Lastly, Herefords topped at 4,000gn for a September 2019-born bull from Harvey Brothers at 100 Buchanan Street, Balfron, Glasgow. This was Harveybros 1 Turbo-Tam, by Hormanton 1 Laertes, which sold to Messrs Adams & Son, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire.