Scottish breeder Stasa Moyse tops Blue Texel spring spectacular sale

Scottish breeder Stasa Moyse led the charge at the Blue Texel spring spectacular sale of pedigree females.

Ms Moyse, who runs the Saltire Blue flock at Broadwater, Skene, Westhill, Aberdeenshire, achieved the top price of 3,500gn at the sale at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

Her sale topper – selling to Messrs Brisbane, Castle Kennedy, Stranraer – was a January-born ewe lamb with her recipient ewe. The lamb is by Caryl’s Blues Captain, and out of Saltire Blue A Beauty – the same way bred as gimmers which sold for 6,000gn and 4,5000gn last year.

Ms Moyse also achieved the joint second best price of 2,400gn for a gimmer named Saltire Blue Ewe Stunner. By Saltire Blue Casanova, and out of Saltire Blue A Beauty, she sold to Claremount Properties, Calthwaite, Penrith, Cumbria.

Beltex Belles

Meanwhile, Ms Moyse’s partner Stuart Wood topped the Beltex Belles sale of pedigree females, also held at Borderway Mart, with an entry from his Woodies flock.

His sale topper, selling for the joint top price of 1,600gn was an embryo-bred January-born ewe lamb named Woodies Gorgeous Girl. By the 4,500gn Clary Entrench, and out of Woodies Coral, she sold to the Cornforth family buying for their Bexbel flock near Newton Kyme, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire.

Mr Wood also topped the ewe hoggs section at 1,200gn for Woodies First Class. By the 10,000gn Ryder DIY, she sold to Bruce Norman for his Stone Lodge flock at Bow, Carlisle.

Other leading Woodies prices included 800gn for a hogg named Woodies Falicity, by Carrigans Bob Lee Swagger, which sold to Faye Wilkie for her Whitestone flock based near Skene, Aberdeenshire.

Spring Fling

Borderway Mart also played host to the Spring Fling sale of pedigree Texel females, which included entries from four leading UK flocks.

The sale topped at 4,800gn for a gimmer from Usk Vale Pedigrees, Glascoed, Monmouthshire. The gimmer, which is by Hexel Born to Be Wild and out of a dam by Forkins One and Only, sold to Northern Ireland breeder Gary Beacom for his Lakeview flock.

Other leading prices included 3,000gn for a gimmer from Albert and George Howie’s Knock flock, based at West Knock, Peterhead. Their sale topper is by Sportsmans Chieftain and out of a dam by Rhaedar Ace. She sold to Moir Livestock, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

The Howies also made 2,000gn selling a gimmer to Messrs Jackson, Cummertrees, Annan, Dumfriesshire. She is by the 30,000gn Knock Crackerjack and out of a dam by Arkle Yingyang.

Meanwhile, Stuart Barclay sold to a top of 1,000gn twice for females from his Harestone flock, based near Insch.

The first at this price, selling to Messrs Hughes & Son, Pontllyfni, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, was a gimmer by Midlock Bright and out of a dam by Teiglum Younggun. The other, selling to Messrs Ridge, Church Stretton, Shropshire, was a gimmer by Haymount Barney, out of a dam by Knockem Ambassador.