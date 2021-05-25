Save British Farming to relaunch amidst concern over Australia trade deal

Agricultural lobby group Save British Farming is relaunching in response to concerns over the impact of a UK-Australia trade deal on British farmers.

The group formed last year and staged a tractor demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London in response to concerns over the impact of post-Brexit trade deals on the British farming sector.

They were lobbying MPs to create legislation which would block imports of foods produced to lower animal welfare and environmental standards than those required of British farmers and crofters.

NFU Scotland and other farming organisations also lobbied MPs to ensure farmers were protected from lower standard imports.

Save British Farming chairman Liz Webster is now reforming the lobby group in response to the “existential threat” posed to British farming from the proposed UK-Australia trade deal.

Ms Webster said she is stepping back from her candidacy to run for Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner so she can focus her efforts on Save British Farming activities.

“With the news of the existential threat to British farming from this disastrous Australian trade deal, I am being pulled to step up to focus on saving British farming,” said Ms Webster.

“We are making plans to relaunch our campaign with activities over the next few weeks.”

She urged members of the public to support the group by visiting its website at savebritishfarming.org and using a template email to contact their MPs and lobby for support for farmers.

With news of the existential threat to 🇬🇧 farming from this disastrous Australian FTA, I am being pulled to step up to focus on @BritishSave I urge people to get behind our campaign by visiting using our template system: email MPs, sign up, get involved.https://t.co/f1SO0JgZk5 pic.twitter.com/MfaMQDXcE7 — Liz Webster 🔶 (@LizWebsterLD) May 24, 2021

“We have the fight of our lives ahead to save our British values which are rooted in our beautiful countryside, high animal welfare standards and our world beating British food,” said Ms Webster.

“The Australian free trade agreement will trigger a domino of similar trade deals which will savage Britain by handing away control to global producers to dump their low standard food on the British public.”

She warned of the long-term consequences of the trade deal and said: “We have to fight to save our British values. If this trade deal happens without tariff and quota protections for our industry, then our beautiful countryside and safe British food will be gone forever.”