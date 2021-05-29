Roll up! Roll up! It’s virtually a show sensation

The online show sensation of summer 2020 is returning for an encore!

As traditional events hit the dust for a second year, the Scottish Agricultural Show, hosted again by The Courier and The Press & Journal in partnership with the Royal Highland Educational Trust, will take place on July 31, with a full range of livestock competitions, trade stands and machinery.

And the time to get involved is now, by visiting scottishagriculturalshow.co.uk

Stocksmen and women are invited to get their cattle, sheep, goats and horses preened and polished to be filmed, photographed and entered in classes, with the opportunity to win a rosette as well as online and print glory.

DC Thomson’s Head of Newspapers, Richard Neville said he hoped the industry would take part in the company’s second virtual show.

He added: “We have learned a lot about virtual events over the last year and this show will be one that you really shouldn’t miss.”

Graeme Davidson of EQ Accountants, the show’s main sponsor, praised agricultural communities for adapting during the pandemic and celebrating the best of agriculture in innovative ways.

“The online Scottish Agricultural Show will do that once again this year,” he said.

“We see, first hand, the financial impact on businesses as they have adapted since March 2020.

“Some have found that easier to do than others and some have been impacted more than others.

“However, rural businesses always thrive on the interaction between people and therefore we are delighted to have the opportunity to support an event which does that when the agricultural community needs it more than ever.”

Other sponsors include Rural Services (champions ring), Samaritans Scotland (sheep) and Ringlink Scotland (training and skills development).

Each entry requires a video to be filmed and uploaded onto YouTube and all details on how to enter – including the rules and tips on filming techniques – are on the website.

Classes

Classes this year comprise cattle: Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, AOB Native Breed, Charolais, Commercial Cattle, Limousin, any other breed Continental, Highland Cattle, young handlers (up to and including 10 years , and young handlers (11 years and up to and including 18 years).

Sheep: Blackface, Suffolk, Texel, Beltex, Bluefaced Leicesters, Commercial, any other breed, young handlers (up to and including 10 years), and young handlers (11 years and up to and including 18 years)

Goats: Dairy white adult female, Dairy white goatling, Dairy coloured adult, Dairy coloured goatling, Pygmy adult, Pygmy goatling, Boer adult female, Boer goatling, young handlers (up to and including 10 years), young handlers (11 years and up to and including 18 years)

Horses: Clydesdales, Highlands, Shetlands, Mixed mountains & Moorland large and small breeds (excepting Highland and Shetland) any age any sex. Riding pony/hunter pony any sex not to exceed 153cm at maturity, Hunters any age, any sex, Pure bred part bred or Anglo any age any sex, Coloured native/cob/traditional non-native, any age any sex, young handlers (up to and including 10 years), young handlers (11 years and up to and including 18 years).

Each entry requires a £5 donation via Just Giving in support of The Royal Highland Education Trust charity.

Entries are open until midnight on Sunday June 27.