Wednesday, June 9th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming / Farming news

Arable Scotland event to return online for a second year

By Gemma Mackenzie
June 9 2021, 6.00am
© Shutterstock / Elkhan GaniyevThe Arable Scotland event takes place on June 29.
The Arable Scotland event takes place on June 29.

Alternative crops and the drive to reach net-zero are among the topics up for discussion at this year’s Arable Scotland event.

The event which takes place online on Tuesday June 29, is run by a consortium of agricultural bodies including the James Hutton Institute, Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The event will comprise a series of webinars to address the challenges facing the sector – these include Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, market uncertainty and extreme weather conditions.

The webinars include a session on alternative markets and new crops which are currently being trialled in Scotland, while another session will look at the future direction of integrated pest management (IPM) against the backdrop of the industry losing access to a number of pesticides.

Another webinar will look at sustainability in both arable and grassland pasture systems, while the final webinar will look at the drive to meet net-zero with an overview of the tools available for farm-scale carbon accounting and the potential of future technologies.

“Focusing on the topics of alternative markets and new cash crops, integrated pest management, sustainable crop rotations and reaching net-zero, the online programme will share the latest research and technical information and offer analysis from industry experts,” said event organisers.

“In addition to the live webinar sessions held throughout the day the Arable Scotland website will feature a wealth of information and technical documents supplied by a range of organisations closely connected to the arable farming industry in Scotland.”

More information about the event, which is free to participate in, is available online at https://hopin.com/events/arable-scotland

Field-based arable event with innovation at heart

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]