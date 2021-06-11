International buyers snap up pedigree sheep at online auction

International buyers were among those snapping up sheep at the Summer Sizzlers online timed auction of pedigree sheep.

The sale, which was staged on June 6-8 by Harrison and Hetherington, attracted buyers from Italy, Spain, Portugal and all corners of the UK and Ireland.

A range of breeds were on offer including Suffolk, Texel, Blue Texel and Charollais.

The Suffolk sale topped at £5,300 for a gimmer from Northern Ireland breeder Mark Priestley’s Limestone flock.

By Castleisle Alabama and out of a Summerhill dam, which is a maternal sister to the dam of a 40,000gn Aston, she sold to Messrs Mosca in Italy.

Other leading prices for Suffolks included £3,100 for a gimmer from Fife breeder Stewart Lathangie’s Pyeston flock. By the 9,500gn Limestone Legacy and out of a home-bred dam, she sold to Messrs Cueto Muniz, Urbies Suffolks, Spain.

The Ingram family, which runs the Logie Durno flock at Pitcaple, Inverurie, sold Suffolks to £2,950. This was for a gimmer by Sandyknowe Tweed 18-1, out of a home-bred dam. She sold to Messrs Turner, Newtown, Powys.

The Ingrams also topped the Charollais section with a gimmer at £3,100. By Springhill Untouchable and out of a home-bred dam by Logie Durno Jackpot, she sold to Messrs Roberts, Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

Texels and Blue Texels

Meanwhile, Texels topped at £5,100 for a gimmer from Turriff breeder Robbie Wilson’s Milnbank flock based at North Dorlaithers Farm.

By the 15,000gn Knock Yardsman and out of a dam by the £60,000 Strathbogie Yes Sir, she sold to Messrs O’Donnell, Buncrana, Donegal, Ireland.

Next best in the Texels at £4,100 was a February-born ewe lamb from Errol breeder Robert Cockburn’s Errol flock. By the 17,000gn Sportsmans Cannonball, and out of a dam by Procters Yankee, she sold to Messrs Evans, Hope Valley, Shrewsbury.

In the Blue Texels section, Aberdeenshire breeder Stasa Moyse led the charge selling to a top of £3,950 for a pair of lambs from her Saltire Blues flock.

The lambs – a ewe lamb named Saltire Blue Flawless and a ram lamb named Saltire Blue Fearless – are embryo transfer lambs of Caryl’s Blue Captain, out of Saltire Blue A Beauty. They sold to Messrs Scott, Holm, Orkney.

The Barclays, who run the Harestone flock at Insch, paid the next best price of £3,050 for a February-born ewe lamb from the Beili Blues flock in Wales. She is another embryo-bred daughter of Caryl’s Blue Captain, this time out of Beili Blues dam.

Averages: Blue Texel, 16, £1,766.88; Suffolk, 21, £1,665.24; Texel, 27, £1,577.41; and Charollais, 10, £1,515.