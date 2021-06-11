Friday, June 11th 2021 Show Links
Devices drive off with awards for innovation

By Nancy Nicolson
June 11 2021, 4.40pm
© Supplied by KubotaM7003 PremiumKubota UK won a silver technical innovation award for their M7003 Premium KVT tractor and BV Series TIM round baler.
Tractors and grain driers are the stars in the 2021 line-up of award winners for technical innovation announced by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland.

Northumberland company Calibrate Inc Ltd was the only gold winner,  for a Heatpump grain drying system which previously won a silver award. The 6mW  system manages a revolutionary process which means a bespoke controller can operate the drier via a cloud-based system, enabling Calibrate to monitor all aspects of the process and tariff generation online.

Graintek UK, from Huntly, won a silver award for their baby portable grain dryer which   can run from a 13 amp plug.  Managing director, Kenny Addison said  a model version of the dryer  shown at the last Royal Highland Show had led to  35 enquiries from farmers.

“It’s designed for the small farmer who maybe has just 200 tonnes, and because it’s portable it can be shared with neighbours,” he said.

Graintek UK Ltd was awarded a silver award for the baby portable grain dryer.

A silver award went to Kubota UK for their M7003 Premium KVT tractor and  BV Series TIM round baler. The company’s TIM (tractor implement management) means the implement is able to control certain tractor functions, which can offer advantages such as reducing driver fatigue and increasing comfort and efficiency.

Massey Ferguson also  won silver for their MF 8S tractor which was built from a blank canvas following a “voice of the customer”survey. Feedback underlined the need for comfort, ease of use, value for money,  reliability, intuitive and convenient controls, efficiency transmitting maximum power to the ground, 100% connectivity and the ability to work with the most demanding implements.

The MF 8S tractor won a silver award.

Other silver award winners included Safe Worksite for their safe forestry app which ensures  all risk assessments and documentation such as training and maintenance of equipment is in one place and up to date. There are plans to roll this out to the farming industry.

The Small Robot Company won silver for their “end-to-end per plant farming” system which uses a robot to scan fields for weeds, devises a treatment plan then activates a second robot to go the spot and kill the weed.

The final silver award went to Smart Farmer for their smart farmer app which records  daily machinery safety checks, shares machinery issues between operators on farm, and logs usage hours and service notifications. A built-in lone working feature allows the system to track the GPS location of workers and when it recognises no movement an alert is sent to the farmer that a worker could be in danger.

