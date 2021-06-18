Perth will celebrate show day with a farming festival

The first Saturday of August will still be show day in Perth – even if there’s just a handful of farming folk gathered on the city’s South Inch.

Perthshire Agricultural Society (PAS) isn’t letting Covid stand in the way of the annual show and is celebrating the date with a virtual festival of farming on August 7.

There will be some live judging of online video entries taking place on show day and there are also plans to live stream the presentation of long service medals from the showground itself.

PAS chairman, Mark Mitchell said the committee was keen to put on a top show despite Covid limitations,and was building on the success of last year;s virtual event which attracted 240 entries.

“We have been planning for this since February,” he said.

“Initially we were planning for both a physical and a virtual show to cover all bases.

“When it became apparent that we would be unable to stage the popular two-day showcase on Perth’s South Inch, we concentrated on making the virtual show the best it could be.

“This judging will all take place at the Perth Show office in York Place but we hope to have a symbolic ‘launch’ at the South Inch to start the day’s proceedings before the action switches back to HQ.”

The society is keen to attract competition from beyond Perthshire for the 63 online classes of horses, cattle, sheep, donkeys. private driving turnouts and goats.

“Without the need to transport livestock long distances, owners and handlers from all over the country can compete at Perth Show – perhaps for the first time,” said Mr Mitchell.

“We even plan to hold a parade of champions with the section winners competing for the show’s top title of supreme champion.

“And the viewing public will be able to have their say as well with a people’s champion of champions being decided by public vote.”

Entries are invited from Monday, June 21, through the Perth Show website at www.perthshow.co.uk

Entry is free and prize money will be awarded.