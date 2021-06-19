Scottish Agricultural Show 2021: Cattle and goat judges confirmed

A trio of well-respected stocksmen and women have been unveiled as judges for the cattle and goat sections at next month’s Scottish Agricultural Show.

The virtual show, being hosted by The Courier and The Press & Journal, is sponsored by EQ Accountants and taking place in partnership with the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

Taking place on Saturday July 31, the show will feature a range of competitions for cattle, sheep, goats and horses – giving breeders and riders the opportunity to win a coveted rosette.

Cattle

The cattle section, sponsored by north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group, features eight sections – Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Highland Cattle, any other native breed, Charolais, commercial cattle, Limousin, and any other continental breed.

John Angus, head of livestock at ANM Group’s livestock division Aberdeen and Northern Marts, encouraged entries for the show and said: “With most agricultural shows cancelled for the second year in a row this virtual show plays a key role for breeders allowing them to showcase good quality stock.”

The cattle will be judged by two well-respected breeders – Kelso-based John Elliot junior from the Rawburn Aberdeen-Angus herd, and Stirling-based Stephanie Dick from the Stephick Limousin herd.

Mr Elliot, who will judge the native breeds, said: ” I will be looking for animals that are correct and balanced. They must have style and character associated with their own specific breed.”

Ms Dick, who will judge the commercial cattle and continental breeds, said: “With the cattle forward for the online show I will be looking for them to be correct and mobile, be prominent in their own breeds characteristics as well as being a well balanced animal that has that little extra show ring style.”

Goats

Meanwhile, the goat section will be judged by Angus stockman and goat breeder Gordon Smith.

The section, which is sponsored by dispute resolution company Squaring Circles, features a range of classes for dairy, Pygmy and Boer goats.

Squaring Circles founder, Rachael Bicknell, said “The goat symbolises victory won through diplomacy rather than force; that metaphor is very much at the heart of our business of resolving conflict through negotiation and mediation.

“We wish all the competitors the very best of luck.”

Mr Smith, show has judged all over the UK as well as Australia and New Zealand, said: “When judging I am looking for animals of sound conformation which meet the breed standards, smartly turned out and have a dairy quality.”

How to enter

Entering the show is simple and full details are on the show website at www.scottishagriculturalshow.co.uk

Each submission requires a video to be filmed and uploaded onto YouTube – full details of how to do this are on our website – and a £5 donation via JustGiving in support of RHET.

Entries are open until midnight on June 27.