Mearns vintage tractor run organised to raise money for cancer care

A convoy of vintage tractors will take to the roads in Aberdeenshire and Angus this weekend as part of an initiative to raise funds for cancer care.

The tractor run, organised by the Mearns Vintage Vehicle Club, takes place on Sunday July 18 between Laurencekirk and Brechin.

Around 60 tractors will set off from road haulage and transport business Douglas F Mitchell Limited in Laurencekirk at 9.30am, making their way to the Brechin depot of Scottish tyre company Soltyre.

All funds raised from the event, which is supported by Goodyear Farm Tires, will be split between the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s cancer ward and the Friends of Anchor unit at the hospital.

Mike Robertson from Mearns Vintage Vehicle Club said everyone was excited to take part in the tractor run.

‘Impressive display’

“Our activity has obviously been heavily restricted over the last 15 months but we have had a few opportunities to get back on the road in recent times,” added Mr Robertson.

“This event will see an impressive display of vintage tractors ranging from the 1950s to 1980s, including Massey Fergusons, Fords, Nuffields, John Deeres and many more.”

He thanked Goodyear Farm Tires for its support for the event and said: “For many vintage enthusiasts, they remain the Holy Grail and there is no doubt many of the tractors on display on the day will be carrying Goodyear Farm Tires products.”

Goodyear Farm Tires marketing manager, Natalie Dukes, said: “We are very strong supporters of the vintage tractor industry and had no hesitation supporting Bob Anderson at Soltyre in Brechin when we heard about the event.

“We will have product on display when the tractors arrive at Soltyre and there will be plenty of Goodyear Farm Tires merchandise available too. We hope it forms part of an excellent day for everyone taking part.”

The tractor run can be sponsored online at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-slessor