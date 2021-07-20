Slampton Farm in Aberdeenshire launched to the market for £1.4m

A mixed arable farm in Aberdeenshire – Slampton Farm – has been launched to the market for offers over £1.4 million.

The 221-acre farm, located on the outskirts of Auchnagatt near Ellon, is being marketed by Savills as one unit.

It comprises mainly Grade 3(2) arable ground, and the farm comes with a range of modern and traditional agricultural buildings as well as a three-bedroom farmhouse.

Savills said: “The fields are a good size for the efficient working of machinery and are capable of growing a wide range of crops.

“Typical cropping includes grass, spring barley, winter wheat and potatoes. The land has been let for potatoes on rotation.”

The rural agency said the farm’s buildings are “ideal for storing grain and housing livestock”.

The buildings at the farm include a traditional steading, a cattle court, an open silage pit, a covered silage pit, and a Dutch barn.

“With good sized fenced fields, a well-equipped range of buildings and a traditional farmhouse, Slampton Farm is an attractive addition to the agricultural market,” said Rory Galloway from Savills.

“The easy accessibility to village services and the city just 30 miles distant also add to its appeal.”

Slampton is among a host of farms offered for sale in Scotland in recent months.

Last month, Galbraith launched two arable farms – one near Stirling and one in Perthshire – to the market for sale.

The 350-acre Dykes Farm, located near Stirling, is available for offers over £2.62m, while the 170-acre Westerton Farm, near Muthill in Perthshire, was up for sale for offers over £1.37m.