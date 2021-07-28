Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021
Business / Farming / Farming news

Scottish Agricultural Show 2021: Cast your votes in the public contests now

By Gemma Mackie
July 28 2021, 5.00pm
Voting for all three competitions closes at noon on Saturday July 31.
There is still time left to cast your vote in the baking, pets and vintage vehicle competitions at this year’s Scottish Agricultural Show.

The free online event, which takes place on Saturday, is hosted by The Courier and The Press & Journal in partnership with the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

Breeders and riders have entered their cattle, sheep, goats and horses for judging, and votes are now being cast by the public for a trio of competitions.

The baking competition, sponsored by Hamlyns of Scotland, tasked budding chefs and bakers with sharing recipes of mouth-watering sweet or savoury bakes using porridge oats or oatmeal as a main ingredient.

Meanwhile, entrants to the vintage vehicle competition – sponsored by Western Toyota – were asked to submit pictures of their car, engine, tractor, motorbike or caravan that is at least 20 years.

And entrants to the Pet’s Got Talent competition, sponsored by Harmony Coach Holidays, were asked to submit short videos of their pets performing their most impressive tricks.

Members of the public are now asked to go online and vote for their winner in each contest by visiting the show’s website at www.scottishagriculturalshow.co.uk

Voting for the competitions closes at noon on Saturday and the winners will be revealed later that day along with the winners in the livestock and horse sections.

Graeme Davidson from the show’s main sponsors, EQ Accountants, encouraged people to go online and participate in the virtual show at the weekend.

He said: “Rural businesses always thrive on the interaction between people and therefore we are delighted to have the opportunity to support an event which does that when the agricultural community needs it more than ever.”

Saturday’s virtual event, which also features trade stands and a training and skills area, kicks off at 9.30am.

Roll up! Roll up! It’s virtually a show sensation

