Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming / Farming news

Perthshire breeder lands top title at Textravaganza show

By Gemma Mackie
August 3 2021, 5.00pm
Perthshire breeder Robert Cockburn with his champion gimmer.
Perthshire breeder Robert Cockburn with his champion gimmer.

Perthshire breeder Robert Cockburn took home the top title at the Textravaganza national show of pedigree Texel sheep.

The show, held at at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle, was organised to offer Texel breeders the chance to showcase their stock following the cancellation of most major agricultural shows in the past two years.

Texel Sheep Society chief executive, John Yates, said the event was a “tremendous success” with a great show of sheep around a packed ringside of more than 400 Texel enthusiasts from across the UK.

The Knap gimmer which stood female and then overall champion at the show.

The overall champion title went to a gimmer from Robert Cockburn’s Knap flock, based near Errol in Perthshire. By the 17,000gn Sportsmans Cannonball and out of a dam by the 32,000gn Mullan Amigo, she stood female champion before taking the top title.

John MacGregor, who runs the Allanfauld flock with family at Kilsyth near Glasgow, was one of the judges who decided on the overall championship.

Commenting on the overall champion, he said: “This gimmer really caught my eye the minute she came in the ring and had flesh throughout as well as being really sparky and feminine too.”

Meanwhile, the reserve overall champion title went to a gimmer which stood reserve female champion.

Consigned by Messrs Boden and Davies who run the Sportsmans flock in Cheshire, she is by the 65,000gn Garngour Craftsman, which is a son of the record-breaking 350,000gn Sportsmans Double Diamond, and out of a dam by the 42,000gn Knockem Abracadabra.

This Sportsmans gimmer stood reserve female and reserve overall champion.

In the male classes, the champion title went to a ram lamb from David McKerrow and family, who run the Nochnary flock based near Freuchie in Fife.

Named Nochnary Eusebio, he is by the 3,500gn Tamnamoney Dalrida, and out of a home-bred dam by the 28,000gn Knock Banker.

The reserve male championship went to ram lamb, Holtridge El Primo, from David Dunlop’s Holtridge flock in Cheshire. He is by Mellor Vale Dakota, and out of a dam by the 75,000gn Teiglum Younggun.

He later sold for 6,000gn in a three-way split to: Messrs MacGregor, Allafauld; Alan Clark for the Garngour flock at Lesmahagow; and Gordon Gray for his Ettrick flock based near Selkirk.

The Textravaganza national show also included a raffle in aid of the Farming Community Network (FCN) – a charity which supports farmers and their families.

Judges Richard Henderson, left, and John MacGregor, decided on the overall championship titles.

Texel Sheep Society events and sales cataloguing manager, Ailish Ross, said the raffle was well supported and more than £2,000 for the charity.

Ms Ross said: “The Society is delighted to have been able to support the vital work that FCN does across rural communities and to have raised such a good amount to help those less fortunate within the farming industry and support the work of more than 400 volunteers that play a part in FCN’s work in providing free, confidential, pastoral and practical support to anyone who seeks help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]