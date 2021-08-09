Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Love Lamb Week 2021: Focus on sustainability of British sheep farming

By Gemma Mackie
August 9 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 9 2021, 8.20am
Love Lamb Week takes place in the first week of September.
The sustainability of British sheep farming will be highlighted as part of this year’s Love Lamb Week campaign.

The week-long celebration of British lamb, which runs on September 1-7, is backed by industry bodies including Quality Meat Scotland, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and the National Sheep Association.

It was launched in 2015 by the late Rachel Lumley – a Cumbrian sheep farmer who said she wanted lamb to get the attention it deserves.

This year’s campaign will focus on telling consumers how good lamb tastes, while reassuring them of the sustainability of UK sheep production and the role sheep farmers and crofters play in maintaining the country’s unique landscape.

AHDB has developed a range of promotional material for everyone in the supply chain – from farmers to chefs, butchers and retailers – to use to celebrate lamb’s qualities on the plate and in the field.

“British farmers understand managing their livestock in a considered and sustainable way is a key responsibility – which they continue to embrace,” said AHDB strategy director for beef and lamb, Rebecca Miah.

“They are doing this with progress made in recent years in areas such as grassland management and genetics.”

Love Lamb Week is now in its seventh year.

She added: “Through the Love Lamb Week campaign, the sheep sector can shine a light on the journey to deliver prime lamb cuts to consumers the length and breadth of the country. The best people, delivering the best produce.”

Ms Miah said this year’s Love Lamb Week campaign would introduce the next stage of AHDB’s We Eat Balance campaign.

Launched earlier this year, the campaign encouraged British shoppers to continue eating meat and dairy produce.

Ms Miah said it resulted in a 4% shift in the number of consumers who believe red meat, including lamb, is naturally produced.

More information on the campaign will be available shortly on ahdb.org.uk/lovelambweek.

