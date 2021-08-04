Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Business / Farming / Farming news

Ronick and Stephick Limousin herd production sale tops at 14,000gn

By Gemma Mackie
August 4 2021, 5.00pm
Ronick Pleasure topped the sale at 14,000gn.
A production sale of cattle from the Ronick and Stephick herds of pedigree Limousins topped at 14,000gn.

The sale of cattle from the Dick family’s herds, based at Mains of Throsk Farm near Stirling, was held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle with more than 200 registered bidders taking part to purchase the entry of 101 cattle.

Auctioneer James Little hailed a successful sale and said: “Pedigree purchasers secured the top end lots, however a strong commercial trade underpinned the sale.

“The day displayed the confidence and reinvestment available within the industry.”

Stephanie Dick said the family was delighted with the sale and added: “It was great to see a healthy trade delivering strong averages, with cattle selling across the UK.”

The sale topper, selling to Northern Ireland breeder Trevor Shields for his newly established Glenmarshal herd based near Newry, was December 2019-born heifer Ronick Pleasure.

She is by the 17,000gn Rathconville Eugene, which was purchased for the herd in 2011, and out of Ronick Joy.

Mr Shields continued his bidding and paid the second best joint price of 11,000gn for another heifer – Ronick Pizazz.

Ronick Pizazz sold for 11,000gn.

This January 2019-born daughter of Wilodge LJ, and out of Ronick Jazzy, was sold in-calf to Broadmeadows Cannon.

The other lot selling for 11,000gn was October 2019-born heifer Ronick Popsicle.

By the 7,000gn Wilodge Granville, and out of home-bred cow Ronick Icicle, she sold to Aberdeenshire breeder Ian Miller who runs the Millers herd at Miller Farms Ltd, Midmar, Inverurie.

Other leading prices include 8,000gn for May 2020-born heifer Ronick Ruth, by Wilodge Granville, who sold to commercial buyer D Small, Newry, County Down.

Trevor Shields paid the next best price of 7,800gn for four-year-old cow Ronick Maho with her April-born heifer calf, Ronick Sopretty by Westpit Nando, at foot. Maho is by the 23,000gn Goldies Comet, and she sold in-calf once more to Westpit Nando.

Mr A MacGregor at Bannockburn, Stirling, paid 7,000gn for six-year-old cow Ronick Lightening with her heifer calf, Ronick Shootingstar by the 45,000gn Ampertaine Jamboree, at foot. Lightening is by Rathconville Eugene and sold in-calf to Westpit Nando.

Ronick Popsicle sold for 11,000gn.

Thereafter, two lots made 6,000gn.

First at this price selling to the Baillie family for their Sebay herd in Orkney was four-year-old cow Ronick Nicole with her heifer calf, Ronick Smartie by the 10,000gn Millgate Ohboy, at foot. Ronick is by Stephick Hero and sold in-calf to Westpit Nando.

The other, selling to Davidson Farms Ltd near Inverurie, was January 2019-born heifer Ronick Pandora. By the 45,000gn Ampteraine Jamboree, she sold in-calf to the Dick family’s newest stock sire, Castlebrook Paddington.

Averages: cows and heifers served and/or suckling, 25, £4,212.60; in-calf heifers, 11, £4,686.82; and maiden heifers, 38, £3,655.68.

A herd in young but very safe hands

