Ronick and Stephick Limousin herd production sale tops at 14,000gn

A production sale of cattle from the Ronick and Stephick herds of pedigree Limousins topped at 14,000gn.

The sale of cattle from the Dick family’s herds, based at Mains of Throsk Farm near Stirling, was held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle with more than 200 registered bidders taking part to purchase the entry of 101 cattle.

Auctioneer James Little hailed a successful sale and said: “Pedigree purchasers secured the top end lots, however a strong commercial trade underpinned the sale.

“The day displayed the confidence and reinvestment available within the industry.”

Stephanie Dick said the family was delighted with the sale and added: “It was great to see a healthy trade delivering strong averages, with cattle selling across the UK.”

The sale topper, selling to Northern Ireland breeder Trevor Shields for his newly established Glenmarshal herd based near Newry, was December 2019-born heifer Ronick Pleasure.

She is by the 17,000gn Rathconville Eugene, which was purchased for the herd in 2011, and out of Ronick Joy.

Mr Shields continued his bidding and paid the second best joint price of 11,000gn for another heifer – Ronick Pizazz.

This January 2019-born daughter of Wilodge LJ, and out of Ronick Jazzy, was sold in-calf to Broadmeadows Cannon.

The other lot selling for 11,000gn was October 2019-born heifer Ronick Popsicle.

By the 7,000gn Wilodge Granville, and out of home-bred cow Ronick Icicle, she sold to Aberdeenshire breeder Ian Miller who runs the Millers herd at Miller Farms Ltd, Midmar, Inverurie.

Other leading prices include 8,000gn for May 2020-born heifer Ronick Ruth, by Wilodge Granville, who sold to commercial buyer D Small, Newry, County Down.

Trevor Shields paid the next best price of 7,800gn for four-year-old cow Ronick Maho with her April-born heifer calf, Ronick Sopretty by Westpit Nando, at foot. Maho is by the 23,000gn Goldies Comet, and she sold in-calf once more to Westpit Nando.

Mr A MacGregor at Bannockburn, Stirling, paid 7,000gn for six-year-old cow Ronick Lightening with her heifer calf, Ronick Shootingstar by the 45,000gn Ampertaine Jamboree, at foot. Lightening is by Rathconville Eugene and sold in-calf to Westpit Nando.

Thereafter, two lots made 6,000gn.

First at this price selling to the Baillie family for their Sebay herd in Orkney was four-year-old cow Ronick Nicole with her heifer calf, Ronick Smartie by the 10,000gn Millgate Ohboy, at foot. Ronick is by Stephick Hero and sold in-calf to Westpit Nando.

The other, selling to Davidson Farms Ltd near Inverurie, was January 2019-born heifer Ronick Pandora. By the 45,000gn Ampteraine Jamboree, she sold in-calf to the Dick family’s newest stock sire, Castlebrook Paddington.

Averages: cows and heifers served and/or suckling, 25, £4,212.60; in-calf heifers, 11, £4,686.82; and maiden heifers, 38, £3,655.68.