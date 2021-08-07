Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business / Farming / Farming news

Fly-tipping: Proposed new law would see tougher penalties for offenders who ‘scar the countryside’

By Nancy Nicolson
August 7 2021, 6.00am Updated: August 7 2021, 9.53am
BLIGHT: Waste tipped on farmland near Auchterhouse on the outskirts of Dundee.
The scourge of fly-tipping, which has seen rotting meat, asbestos waste, tyres and increasing loads of household rubbish dumped on farms across Scotland this year, is to be tackled in a Members’ Bill in the Scottish Parliament.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser has started work on a new law which would see increased fines and making offenders liable if they are caught fly-tipping.

His action follows repeated calls by the farmers’ union (NFUS) and Scottish landowners for tougher penalties for offenders.

Mr Fraser, said: “I am focused on changing the law to clamp down on fly-tipping by toughening up fines to act as more of a deterrent, as it is apparent that the current penalties are not working.

MSP Murdo Fraser is working on a Members’ Bill to tackle fly-tipping.

“I am also keen to examine how we can shift the liability for cleaning up fly-tipping to the offenders who ditch the waste, instead of the current unfair practice where innocent land owners are accountable, and how to better collect information on fly-tipping.

“Cutting down on the inconsiderate crime of fly-tipping would deliver a huge boost to Scotland’s environment in the year of COP26.”

Farmers have repeatedly pointed out that abandoned and often dangerous waste isn’t just an eyesore, but can cause harm to livestock, crops, nature and wildlife.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy said: “Fly-tipping is a permanent scar on our natural environment. Despite recycling centres re-opening, fly-tipping and illegal dumping incidents are still being recorded daily by NFU Scotland members and are a continuous blight on rural Scotland.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy has backed the initiative.

“Farmers are most often left to foot the bill for disposal – that is fundamentally unfair and must change.”

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) chief executive, Sarah-Jane Laing, said:  “Better reporting channels, correlation of national reporting, stronger penalties and shifting liability from the affected landowners to the source of the waste are all crucial to effectively tackling fly-tipping.

Abandoned tyres are an eyesore that farmers often have to clear up.</p> <p>

“We welcome Mr Fraser’s intention to introduce a Members’ Bill as it is clear current sanctions are not acting as a deterrent and need strengthened.”

Key stakeholders including the Scottish Government, Zero Waste Scotland, SEPA, local authorities and national parks also met this week to discuss  ways of targeting the problem.

 

 

