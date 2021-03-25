Q&A: Darren Reid, owner of Darren Reid Gardening Services

We sat down for a Q&A session with Darren Reid, owner of Darren Reid Gardening Services, based in Dundee.

He offers a variety of services including maintenance, turfing, landscaping, pruning and small building work.

Q. How and why did you start in business?

A. When I left school at age 16, I decided to go on a landscape gardening course at College. Initially, this was just as a stop gap to keep me busy over the winter before I could apply for another course which I actually wanted to do.

Whilst on the course, I applied for an apprenticeship with Dundee City Council and out of 120+ applicants, myself and another apprentice were taken on.

I loved working at the Council but my real ambition was to climb the ladder there or start my own business. As opportunities at the council were few and far between, I went for the latter and set up my own part time gardening business with a good friend. We did a few gardens in the evenings after I finished my day job at the council and we would work at the weekend.

Suddenly, the business took off and I developed a big client base and it got too much. Although it was a gamble, I handed in my notice and started my business full time in Spring 2019. Since then, everything has gone fast forward!

Q. How did you get to where you are today?

A. By really putting my all into it. Sometimes I think I put too much into it and I need to find a more stable balance between work and personal/family life.

This is easier said than done as I take pride in ensuring that my business supports all of my customers’ needs and I am very passionate about what I do.

I always look ahead to my long-term future and know that the hard work I put in now will pay off down the line.

I believe that every day is still a school day. I put a lot of thought and research into my business and I am always looking to improve it.

Social media has played a large role in the success of my company so far – I’ve used advertising and thought about how I want my business to be perceived and I think it has worked so far.

I have employed staff and taken on additional help to meet the demand for work too.

Q. Who has helped you along the way?

A. So many people have helped me get to where I am today.

The college staff where my journey started, the landscaping companies who gave me work experience, Dundee City Council, former colleagues and bosses who gave me the experience and platform to build from.

I am thankful for the NHS for allowing me to come on as a sub-contractor and also Ground Control who we work for.

Everyone at Business Gateway has helped me so much. Anytime I had a problem, my adviser and the wider team was on hand to assist me. During covid-19, the team reassured me and identified grants and funding available to assist me if required – I really can’t thank them enough!

Q. How has coronavirus impacted Darren Reid Gardening Services?

A. Fortunately, as we can work safely outdoors, coronavirus hasn’t had too much of a negative impact.

Materials have been more difficult to obtain for landscaping work which has been a challenge sometimes. We have adapted the way we work by implementing social distancing, limiting the number of employees in the van and having appropriate signage and PPE within our depo for our staff.

We carried out essential work for the NHS over the summer period, making outdoor spaces safe and tidy and also in winter by salting the grounds at various sites.

The changes and sacrifices we have made as a business are small in comparison to others and I feel very lucky in that sense. I do think about the hard times other businesses are experiencing and it makes me feel very privileged that my business has been able to grow during this pandemic.

Q. What was your biggest mistake?

A. I’ve made many mistakes but I manage to rectify them and I use them as a learning curve to constantly improve in the future.

I do have a habit of being overly harsh on myself when I make mistakes – this comes from the pressure I put on myself to make things perfect for the customer.

My biggest mistake would probably be not having a good enough work life balance. I also sometimes wish I had started the business up earlier than I did.

Q. What is your greatest achievement to date?

A. In a work sense… my greatest achievement would probably be being nominated for the Dundee Business Awards.

I am also proud of what I have achieved in such a short space of time. Within 18 months, and nearly 10 of those months being during the global pandemic, I moved into a commercial unit, won large contracts and have a fleet of vehicles and have employed staff.

Q. What do you hope to achieve in the future?

A. I hope the company continues to grow as much as time allows and I can continue to provide job opportunities.

I’d like to build a larger client base and expand my contracts portfolio as well as to cover all different aspects of the trade.

I also hope to find a way to give back to the communities and individuals who have supported me this far.

Q. Do you want to recruit for Darren Reid Gardening Services in the future?

A. Yes, absolutely. I am currently looking to take on an apprentice and also more staff in the year ahead!

Q. What is the hardest thing about running your Darren Reid Gardening Services?

A. It is literally 24/7. I find it very difficult to switch off from work and I am constantly returning phone calls, emails, texts, planning for the day ahead, and so on.

It does take over your life at times, but I wouldn’t change it. I am proud of where I stand today and all the hard work is worth it.

Q. Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

A. Go with your gut feeling. I knew when it was my time to leave my previous job – I took the gamble and it has paid off.

It is definitely not easy but if you are not happy in your current workplace and you have a business idea or plan and have done your market research then go for it!

Q. How do you relax?

A. It’s very difficult to switch off but spending time with my daughter helps me take my mind off work. A nice walk usually helps to clear the head also.