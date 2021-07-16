Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United have always been fortunate to have top goalkeepers – but who are the greatest at Dens and Tannadice?

By Jim Spence
July 16 2021, 7.30pm
Ally Donaldson (left) of Dundee and Hamish McApline (right) of Dundee United are Jim's picks for the City of Discovery clubs' greatest keepers.
Who is the best goalkeeper to wear the jersey at Dens Park and Tannadice?

Now there’s a poser to start an argument during any post-match pint.

Dundee have recently parted company with their goalkeeping coach while United look like doing the same, and it got me thinking about who’s been the best man to wear the keeper’s jersey either side of the street.

It’s a very tough contest and everyone will have a different view and their own favourite.

Bobby Geddes, who was part of the Dens furniture for two decades, has been replaced by former United keeper Alan Combe, while Neil Alexander looks set to leave Tannadice.

Veteran keeper Bobby Geddes played for Dundee in 2010 at the age of 49

Between the sticks is a specialised position and one that requires serious care and attention.

It’s always said that goalies are a strange breed; maybe that’s because unlike outfield players there is no hiding place for their errors and faults.

Bravery, timing, top hand-eye co-ordination, catlike reflexes and agility, lightning decision-making and mental fortitude are all key requirements in the modern keeper’s armoury.

I sometimes think that even their managers struggle to understand them fully, so different are their range of skills from outfield players, where most managers have played.

A big problem for modern day incumbents in the tangerine or dark blue is that each club can point to a host of great shot-stoppers over the years and that can make the bar a very high one when comparisons are drawn.

From Hamish McAlpine’s entertaining exploits, which ranged from auxiliary sweeper to occasional penalty kick taker, to Billy Thomson and his elegant leaps and dives, to the exuberant and athletic Alan Main, to Dutch masters Guido Van De Kamp and Sieb Dijkstra, through to current number one Benjamin Siegrist, United have had some absolutely top quality net-minders.

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has been in fabulous form this season.
Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Dundee too have an extremely rich pedigree between the sticks.

From Scotland internationalist Bill Brown who moved to Spurs, to league winner Pat Liney, to Thomson Allan, whose lack of height would bar him in today’s game but who was a magnificent keeper.

From Ally Donaldson the dark blue clean sheet record holder, who commanded his goalmouth imperiously on cross balls and shots alike, through to the departed Geddes, who served with distinction over many years.

From the acrobatic and superb Julian Speroni through to fellow Courier columnist and all round rock in the Dee goal, Rab Douglas, goalkeeping has been an area where Dundee have had a plethora of top performers.

Rab Douglas is now goalkeeping coach at Arbroath.

Strikers attract the headlines, the transfer fees and they win games, but a first-class keeper minding the rigging is also worth his weight in gold.

The best make half a dozen or more saves a season which lesser keepers wouldn’t and, in so doing, can make the difference between success and failure to the team over the course of a campaign.

My personal choices would be two legends in Hamish McAlpine in the United colours and Ally Donaldson in the Dundee jersey

Both city clubs, though, have been fortunate to have had a long list of top class net-minders.

