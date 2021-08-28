Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fiona Armstrong: My dog may just be a genius

By Fiona Armstrong
August 28 2021, 10.30am
Benny the terrier is terrorising Fiona Armstrong's house.
It is mid-summer, or even late-summer madness, because the destruction goes on.

Who would have thought that one small puppy could cause so much damage?

The latest victims are the wastepaper bins, both upstairs and down.

Bennie the terrier has discovered that it is great fun to topple them and throw the contents round the room.

Sitting high

Those wicker baskets – along with the loo rolls – are now sitting up high.

In fact, soon everything we own will be stacked on a shelf somewhere.

Alas, we cannot move the chief’s tartan carpet which is being unravelled by the day.

But at least some sort of house training appears to be working.

House training

I dare not speak too soon. However, at six months old my naughty Norfolk seems to be getting the hang of things…

I am sure you do not want to know about such matters as you eat your morning cereal.

And really, when we look at what is happening in the world, these are paltry problems.

Yes, all is trivial – until he eats one of my hats. Then he is a dead dog walking.

Clever pup

Despite being on constant guard, having a pup around certainly brings life to the house.

And I can say with pride that he is shaping up to be a clever wee thing.

In a reckless moment – yes, it is the midsummer madness – we order a dog game off the internet.

It is half price in the sale – so I do not feel too guilty at spending money on fripperies – and it comes with a selection of red and cream boxes.

You pop a treat inside each one and the trick is to work out how to open them.

Uninterested

Of course, Barra the Spaniel is too busy sleeping to be bothered with such things.

Delilah the Chow Chow sniffs around but who would expect a Chinese emperor’s dog to be bothered? In the end she upends the thing and walks off in disgust.

Smart dog, smart dinner

But Bennie keeps at it. Moving the boxes to and fro, until one opens.

I knew it. My dog is a genius! And one too clever for his own good.

Meanwhile a dog sitter is found as we travel up to Perthshire for a dinner.

It is a rather smart one, and it is being filmed. If you are interested, I will let you know when it is on.

Black Tie is the order of the night. So, the MacGregor wears his tartan trews. Whilst I put on my red velvet dress and tartan sash.

Back to the social scene

It does not make for comfort. Thanks to lockdown the garment has not been worn for the last eighteen months and it is a tad tight.

Indeed, time spent alone means we have become quite unused to being in polite company.

Yet returning to the social scene makes it a fun evening.

We meet old friends and new. But at the back of my mind is the thought. What is that puppy up to at home?!

