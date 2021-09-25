Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAB MCNEIL: The city feels like a holiday, and Rab is still unable to beep

By Rab McNeil
September 25 2021, 6.00pm
Rab spends a weekend in the big city and gets that holiday feeling.

I have made a discovery. You say: “Oh, Rab, do tell! That sounds right exciting!”

Oh, it is. It is. And it is this: it is good to go away and stay somewhere else from time to time. I believe the scientific term is a “holiday”.

I’m getting a message in my earpiece: “Everybody knows that, Rab.” They do? Well, it was news to me. Or perhaps I’d just forgotten it.

It wasn’t a proper holiday, of course. Just a weekend in the city.

But it was nice to wake up in a different house, one that was all clean and everything.

The quiet of the big city…

How do other people do it? Why aren’t their houses full of dead insects and shifting dunes of muck like mine?

I say “house” but I was in a suburban garden annexe. Oh, what bliss to sit outside in the morning with my breakfast pie, and hear nothing but birds.

Same in the evening, a time when I enjoy tramping round the suburbs. Quiet.

After the noise of the country

When I got home, there was the usual hammering, drilling, whining and droning. It never stops.

The sound of the country. It’s quite uncanny.

I felt guilty leaving my friendly wee robin for a couple of days. As previously revealed exclusively in this magazine, he likes to come down and watch me do my morning exercises.

‘Maybe I should have got a robin-sitter?’

Maybe I should have got in a robin-sitter to stand in for me.

But he seemed none the worse when I returned. Just sat on his usual branch, fluffed himself up and watched the show.

Here’s another thing I’ve discovered: I cannot get anything to beep.

Rab is a beep-free zone

I’d an inkling of this before during my three-hour career at John Lewis when invited to scan something during my “training”.

No business resulted. Didn’t matter how I held the scanner: close, distant, vertical, horizontal. Then the trainer did it – and it beeped right away.

Same with the “track and trace” app on my portable telephone.

I’d never had occasion to use this before. Again, it involves holding a device against a code and waiting for it to beep.

Easy for you to do.

The lady had to do it for me

At the museum, the lady had to take my phone off me and do it.

Apart from anything else, I’d been holding it the wrong way round.

That must be why my selfies never come out. I just get pictures of foliage or buildings.
When I went into a pub to watch the football, the barman also had to take my phone off me and do the beeping.

Ah well, it isn’t given to all of us to beep.

And why do takeaway deliveries take ages?

Here’s another thing I discovered: having takeaway food delivered takes ages.

It didn’t help that the wi-fi wasn’t good in my little garden shed.

I started trying to order at the back of 6, and it was nearly 9 before my grub arrived.

I’d pooh-poohed one place that said it would take 90 minutes then, an hour later, had to opt for another place that also took 90 minutes.

By the time the meal arrived, I’d eaten so many shortbread biscuits and slices of toast, I wasn’t really hungry any more.

Still, this was yet another discovery in one weekend.

It gave me plenty of food for thought.

