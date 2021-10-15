Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Commonwealth Games could die if wrong choices are made

By Eve Muirhead
October 15 2021, 8.00am
Which sports will no longer have a chance to be part of Team Scotland?
I can understand why the Commonwealth Games find themselves at a bit of a crossroads.

Manchester, Glasgow and the Gold Coast have taken the profile of the event to unprecedented heights in recent years.

And the problem it has created is that there aren’t many nations who feel equipped to step up and bid to host given the standards that have been set (and the cost).

If there has to be a bit of a scaling back then so be it but I would be really worried if they start to go down the road that has been talked about this week.

A ‘mini Olympics’ feel is what defines the Games.

It’s more intimate but the types of sport that get showcased are broadly similar.

So to cut the number of protected sports to just two – athletics and swimming – from 16 isn’t right.

Apart from the fact a lot of minority sports will suffer badly if they don’t have a Commonwealth Games as their pinnacle, to allow host nations to decide the rest is a recipe for disaster.

The temptation just to pick ones they are good at would be too great.

And don’t even get me started on allowing E-sports to be included.

How can you call it a ‘sport’ if somebody is sitting in front of a computer screen?

The Commonwealth Games are walking a tightrope to keep themselves relevant and sustainable.

Get it wrong – and it could be the beginning of the end.

That’s the first phase of our curling season over.

It was another good week out in Canada on the back of the trip to Switzerland the week before and it’s now in the hands of the selectors to pick the team for the European Championships from the squad of nine of us.

It has been incredibly challenging to not have the same line-up for two tournaments in a row.

It’s not something that would be sustainable over a long period of time but it’s been necessary for the circumstances we find ourselves in with the Olympic qualifier coming up pretty quickly after the Europeans.

I’ve been challenged in new ways as a skip and I’d like to think I’ve responded to it well.

I think we can say that about the whole squad – the results back that up.

Fingers crossed it’s all been worthwhile and I’ll have an exciting phase two to look forward to.

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve visited Canada.

I can’t say I would describe it as a football-mad or soccer-mad country, though.

When we were out there last week you wouldn’t have known there were big World Cup qualifiers being played.

The profile of football doesn’t come close to over here.

But you can be sure that if Canada do get to the finals for the first time since 1986, with St Johnstone’s very own David Wotherspoon helping them on their way, it will start to become a big deal.

One thing that can’t be denied is that it’s a sports-mad country and, just like America, they really start to get interested in something or someone when they’re good at it!

