EVE MUIRHEAD: COP26 has highlighted some scary prospects for sport

With COP26 taking place in our own country, I think everybody is taking a bit of time to think about some big issues that many of us put to the back of our minds most of the time.

It’s been very interesting – and scary – to see the predicted impact of climate change on sport in future decades laid bare.

🎥 @F1 World Champion and sustainability entrepreneur @NicoRosberg is at #COP26 in Glasgow. 🏎 He’s trying to convince the most influential global sports teams to join the @UNFCCC ‘Sports for Climate Action Framework.’🌍 Our reporter @natasharichrdsn is speaking to him. 👇 pic.twitter.com/vKhSU3hdAG — Radio Clyde News (@RadioClydeNews) November 3, 2021

Two of the things closest to my heart – the Olympics and golf – both come into the equation.

As far as the Winter Olympics is concerned, let’s face it, there wouldn’t be a Games without all the mountain sports.

To read that over half of the hosts for previous ones wouldn’t be able to do so from 2050 if things continue as they are going is pretty bleak stuff.

And if you just look at things from a Scottish perspective – we’re not going to produce many skiers or snowboarders if the mountains aren’t white.

It’s that straight forward.

Scotland’s five winter resorts would all be under threat as a result of rising temperatures.

Then when you look at golf, we have so many wonderful links courses, but coastal erosion could eventually take a toll on them.

There are hardly any outdoor sports which will be unaffected – just look at the heat issues in the Australian Open tennis and the flooding problems at the last Rugby World Cup.

Onus on governing bodies

In one way, I’m very lucky to be competing in an indoor sport that has never been impacted by wind, rain or sun.

However, as well a curling, I’m passionate about sport as a whole and all the benefits it brings to society in terms of health and wellbeing at grassroots and pride in your country at the elite level.

A lot of us, myself included, don’t pay much attention when politicians get together.

But what COP26 has done so well is to show us that climate change filters into every part of your life.

And our sporting governing bodies need to get on board.

We’re out in Estonia just now for our last tournament before the European Championships in a couple of weeks.

There’s real excitement in the team after we all achieved our first objective of the season to be selected.

Now it’s about coming together as a group and hopefully getting some wins that will give us the confidence we need for the Euros.

Off the ice, I’ve got a bit of news that I announced on social media earlier in the week.

I put myself forward for election to the British Olympic association Athletes’ Commission.

I’m running for the British Olympic Association Athletes’ Commission. (BOA AC) If you’d like me to represent your voice and views of Team GB athletes and Olympians then I’d love you to vote for me! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6jyj3VdhSE — Eve Muirhead MBE (@evemuirhead) November 2, 2021

The Olympics Games means so much to me, having competed at three – hopefully four if all goes to plan over the next few months.

Winning a bronze medal was so special but the memories and experiences from being part of Team GB mean just as much.

The BOA AC helps keep athletes from summer and winter sports – past and present – at the heart of initiatives and programmes and feeds their views back to the main BOA board.

If I get the votes, I’ll be making sure I do all I can to maintain the Olympic values for the current and future generations.

Hopefully people will think that I can bring a lot to the table.