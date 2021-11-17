RAB DOUGLAS: Charlie Mulgrew will find it very hard to break into this Scotland squad

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlie Mulgrew has been in outstanding form for Dundee United this season, prompting many to suggest he deserves a Scotland recall.

He has contributed massively to their success and is showing that, at 35, age is just a number.

It’s fantastic to see him do well and brilliant that he still has the desire to play for his country.

We need as many quality players as we can available for selection.

But after 44 caps, will it happen for Charlie Mulgrew with Scotland?

If it does then it will only likely be for one campaign. The very fact he has been in people’s thoughts says a lot for him.

Certain players have incredible longevity.

Look at Craig Gordon. He’s 38 and has come back in and has looked revitalised in goal.

But one of the key factors about this amazing Scotland team is the fact it is so young.

That, coupled by the fact we are very strong in defence, will make it hard for Charlie to come back in.

A large part of the squad – Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, Nathan Patterson, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour etc – are still very young.

They have several campaigns left in them and that’s why this Scotland squad is so exciting.

They have time and space to grow and will hopefully keep on getting better and better.

It’s no coincidence that we have a squad pack full of quality that is playing at the very highest level.

We probably more players playing in top-level English football than even Craig Brown had when he led us to France 1998.

And they are producing the goods.

Rab Douglas: Younger Scotland generation living their best life

That performance at Wembley in the Euros was colossal.

I was lucky enough to be in London – without a ticket for the game. It’s amazing to see how many are behind this Scotland team.

The younger generation of supporters are living their best life with Scotland right now.

They are seeing a side that is capable of qualifying for major tournaments and one that they will grow up with.

Getting to Euro 2020 has got the monkey off the back and Scotland have kicked on ever since.

The definition of scenes in the stand as @CheAdams_ grabbed our second to seal the victory.#SCODEN pic.twitter.com/hv632RJOsg — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 17, 2021

To win six in a row and pick up five clean sheets is amazing.

To comfortably beat a side that reached the semi-final of Euro 2020 shows how far we have come.

Forget the fact there were players missing for Denmark. We had big players out too.

Scotland put in an incredible shift and the atmosphere was amazing.

Hampden has a lot of critics but when it’s full of passionate fans, it rocks.

It doesn’t matter how many fans you play in front of for your club.

As a Scotland player there’s no better sound than a packed Hampden.

The players and fans have a great connection right now.

There’s a feelgood factor about our game and I absolutely love it.