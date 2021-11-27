Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FIONA ARMSTRONG: A trip to London is a not so scary after all

By Fiona Armstrong
November 27 2021, 5.00pm
Fiona takes a trip to London after a long time, and it's a pleasant discovery.
I have to go down to London for a meeting. It is not my favourite place.

Then, to be fair, it is some time since I set foot in the UK capital. Because there have been good reasons not to travel too far.

Anyhow, at the station I find a bench and wait for the train.

But I must look a tad confused. Because as I sit there minding my own business a railway worker approaches with a concerned look on his face.

‘Do you know which one you’re on, pet? And will you need any help with your bag?’

I realise I have become a senior

It is at that moment that I realise I have reached the senior stage in life. It comes to us all, and if it means a bit of kindness from a stranger…

I thank him and say I can manage. This helpful chap, by the way, is a Geordie. If we are allowed to call him by that name these days.

It explains the friendliness. Over the years I have found that folk from the north-east are generally rather jolly souls.

And when it comes to London – well, I have to admit that on arrival the place is not as scary as I remember.

Quieter and calmer

Because it is quieter. And the air seems cleaner. There are fewer cars on the roads, with congestion-charge signs very much in evidence.

Taking the tube also proves a pleasant surprise. Carriages are half empty and there is none of that pushing and shoving on platforms.

The reality is that people are still cocooned in their offices at home. They have not yet returned to their workplaces. Hence a half empty city.

Sunshine and autumn leaves

Indeed, with the sun shining and the trees turning shades of yellow and orange, London is actually rather nice.

I do some strolling in a relatively tourist-free Hyde Park. And discover that I do not have to queue in a café for a tea and a bun.

It will not last. The tourists, the workers, they will be back…

Meanwhile, back at the house…

The MacNaughties, meanwhile, are at home with our daughter – who, when it comes to the canine members of the household, is turning out to be stricter than I am.

Yes, DD has a certain way with doggies. Especially the puppy. Bennie does not run rings round her like he does with me.

I am on the train home when she sends a picture of them and the Chow, all sitting obediently as they wait meekly for a biscuit.

The naughty little Norfolk

That said, I still come back to find that the nine-month naughty Norfolk has pulled all the stuffing from the geriatric cocker’s bed.

He has also ruined the bottom of the kitchen curtains. The ones I had lined and interlined at vast expense.

The moral is: when it comes to kitchen curtains, it is best to go cheap and cheerful.

Moreover, if you have dogs, do avoid full-length drapes. Not least, because it is a real temptation when it comes to cocking a leg or two…

 