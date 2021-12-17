Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EVE MUIRHEAD: A 4th Olympics seemed out of reach so qualifying GB for Beijing feels extra special

By Eve Muirhead
December 17 2021, 8.00am
Team Muirhead will be going to the Winter Olympics.
Pizza, Champagne and plenty of tears!

That was the story of the few hours after we qualified Britain for the Olympics.

There is still selection to be confirmed but for me personally, having the prospect of going to a fourth Games feels fantastic.

I’ll be honest, at various times since Pyeongchang I didn’t think I would get there.

It was actually a push to go for another one.

There was the disappointment of missing out on a medal last time.

When you have a shot to get it and don’t pull it off, you do question your ability.

There’s been the hip surgery and then recently we didn’t even finish top six in the Worlds to secure our spot.

It’s been such a rollercoaster.

For me, I just had to knuckle down and focus on my own game when we switched to a squad system.

And at the end of that process, getting to team-up with four girls who share my drive and determination has been key to it all.

If our selection is confirmed, it will be their first Games and I’m so thrilled for Hailey, Vicky, Jen and Mili.

And proud of them as well.

Being happy

I can safely say that I’m playing some of the best curling of my career.

A lot of that comes from being happy and enjoying being part of such a supportive environment.

That has definitely got us through this week.

In the breaks of our game against Italy, which we won pretty early, I had one eye on what was happening between Japan and Turkey.

I knew that we had the best draw shot numbers and that would mean we would finish top if Turkey could pull off the win.

Because they had already beaten us and Korea, the Olympic silver medallists, there was always a chance it could happen.

We all went back to the hotel and watched it on a phone.

It’s certainly a bit different to the previous three Games I’ve qualified for!

We’d still have been in a good place to get Britain there even if Turkey hadn’t won.

Our form was getting better and better and we’d have had two bites at the cherry.

But it’s such a relief to not have to go through that and be able to fly home a day early, knowing we’ve done it.

This has been such a tough year for everybody and for us as a team, you couldn’t write our story.

We only came together a couple of months ago and now we’ve followed up our European gold with sealing Britain’s place at the Olympics.

To be one win and two defeats after day two wasn’t the position we wanted to be in so there was big pressure to beat Japan.

At the time they were unbeaten and we had to get the win.

We did it and then racked up five in a row.

Grit and determination

We might not have been a team for long but we’ve got grit and determination.

I always tried to stay positive even when we had that huge disappointment at the Worlds and we went back to the drawing board.

And the big advantage of coming through this way is that you can’t have any more pressure than we’ve just come through.

This has been the most pressure I’ve experienced.

To know that we’ve achieved something special for our team but also helped secure funding and jobs for other people involved in our sport feels amazing.

It’s going to be a great Christmas and roll on the new year!

