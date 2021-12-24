FIONA ARMSTRONG: How we’ll spend Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

Happy Christmas one and all! I hope the weather is being kind and that all is peaceful.

Actually, as this was written a couple of weeks earlier, I cannot know what sort of day we might be having.

If facing further lockdown measures, I commiserate.

If not – and I’ll keep our fingers crossed – let’s just try to enjoy things. Especially after the last not-so festive season.

Christmas at Fiona’s house

Here at Armstrong MacGregor Towers it will be the usual quiet affair.

Mid-morning, picking up mum from her wee house on the loch. Bringing her back to have a glass of sherry and open a present or two.

One o’clock and tucking into roast goose. That’s the plan this time. Although I’ve never cooked one before, how difficult can it be?!

The meal will continue with a cracker or two being pulled and a flamed chocolate pudding brought in in style.

We do not have the traditional dried fruit one, because the chief is allergic to raisins. And currant. And prunes. Prunes are the devil’s work, he says.

Finally, it will be a quick wash up and dry before we sit by the fire to listen to The Queen’s message.

Then one of us, the designated driver, will take mum back home again.

That’s the plan. Because over the years not a lot changes with us at Christmas.

One day we’ll go somewhere sunny

We tell ourselves that one of these days we’ll fly off and spent it soaking up the sun on some remote Caribbean island. Mind, we’d have to get mum there as well.

And, of course, we may still be at the mercy of this wretched virus.

In the meantime, we can dream, and we start by poring over the photos the MacGregor took in Namibia.

He went there at the start of November to get a collection for a book. All was going well until he tried to fly back.

Stuck in quarantine in South Africa

My husband got stuck in South Africa for a week. On eventually reaching London he had to spend ten days and nights in an airport hotel.

It was a bleak enforced stay. And it was one done at vast expense.

Being a quarantine prisoner rather taken the gilt off the great African adventure.

Yet the photos are stunning – and uplifting. Images of sea and sand. Dramatic pictures of wildlife – and, most important, of sun setting on red rock mountains.

Because at this time we all need a few golden rays in our lives.

We’ll raise a glass to Barra

Especially after losing Barra. The MacGregor still pines for his dog. Then he was the one who loved him the most.

Today we will raise a glass to our beloved cocker spaniel. Who relished the ritual of the present opening; playing in the wrapping paper and waiting patiently for his slice of turkey.

I am sure he would like to have had a bit of goose.

And as he is not here, this year his share will have to go to the cheery Chow and the naughty Norfolk puppy. Enjoy!