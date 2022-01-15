Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NORMAN WATSON: A fine porcelain version of Ruth

By Norman Watson
January 15 2022, 4.10pm
Ruth by the Berlin KPM factory ,£880 (Lindsay Burns, Perth)
Lindsay Burns staged a pre-Christmas three-day auction, and today’s offering is one of many stand-out items from the Perth sale.

It is a late 19th Century KPM Berlin porcelain plaque decorated with ‘Ruth in the Cornfield’.

The famous royal porcelain factory in Berlin (KPM), established in 1763, also produced some of the greatest painting ever accomplished.

Delicacy and shimmering beauty

To explain, the process of painting on fine porcelain offered a remarkable delicacy of quality and pin-sharpishness (new word for 2022!) that oil on canvas couldn’t hold a candle to.

Today, the best are eagerly collected for their shimmering artistry and beauty.

Such biblical subjects as this image of Ruth from the Old Testament were enormously popular in Europe during the second half of the 19th Century.

Most scenes were copied from well-known contemporary oil paintings.

This 12 x 8 inches, three-quarter-length portrait follows that template.

Painted by a Viennese portraitist

It was painted around 1890 by R. Dittrich after a painting by the French artist Charles Landelle, who specialised in sentimental religious scenes.

Dittrich, I believe, was a china portraitist based in Vienna while Landelle’s original painting is now in the Shipley Art Gallery, Gateshead.

Ruth appears around 1100 BC and is always represented with sheaves of corn.

She symbolises courage, diligence, reliability, perseverance and wisdom.

She wears a traditional costume with head veil and attentively looks at the viewer.

She is holding a sheaf of corn on her left arm, in her right some single grains.

The background is formed by a cornfield and seascape.

I have records of this edition selling for between £300 to £3000.

The example in Perth was hammered down for £880.

