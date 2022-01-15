Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A close examination of what a politician’s words actually mean

By Steve Finan
January 15 2022, 8.00am
As I’ve said many times, I will not indulge in political comment. This column’s purpose is to talk about language.

This approach allows us to take a step back from the furore that has consumed the nation this past week and ask: what has been revealed by the language used?

When you are acutely aware that whatever you say will be scrutinised in forensic detail, and possibly thrown back at you in the future, you choose your words with care. But you also make sure that certain words are included.

With that in mind, you may have noticed that when Boris Johnson apologised in the Commons on Wednesday he added a get-out clause. I suspect he was hoping few would notice, that it would be overshadowed by his opening remarks, the words designed to grab headlines: “Mr Speaker, I want to apologise”.

He added a little phrase about his garden gathering. He said, quite quietly, that it might “technically fall within the guidance”. Those words were, it may come to pass, the most significant in his entire speech. But in many quarters, amid the outrage and hyperbole, they have been overlooked.

I raise this merely as a possibility, but his thought process may have been that his phrase – “technically within the guidance” – opens a door for the Sue Gray inquiry to reach largely the same conclusion: that mistakes were made at No. 10, but nothing happened that didn’t “technically fall within the guidance”.

The inquiry will be another set of words subjected to close scrutiny. When it is published, we will look at it very closely. Perhaps interpretation of what exactly the words “the guidance” mean will become the words concentrated upon.

I must repeat, I make this observation with no comment attached. I may be wide of the mark. I merely point out the importance of examining words, and unravelling exact meanings, because they can have far-reaching consequences.

We saw another example later on Wednesday. An American judge looked at a document in the Prince Andrew case and decided it meant the process could carry on. Whereas the prince’s lawyers had argued their interpretation of the same document showed the case must surely be halted.

Again an example of the importance of a close examination of wording.

It is vitally important that all of us have a good command of language so we can make up our own minds about what is right and wrong. Words, and their meanings, are vitally important.

I enjoy arguing about apostrophe usage and always will. But there is a very serious side to minding your Ps and Qs.

 

 

Word of the week

Cozen (verb)

Trick or deceive. EG: “The use of clever words and sly misdirection to cozen your audience”.

