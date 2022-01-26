Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Let them eat cake? What will Boris & Co do to help low-income families amid cost of living crisis?

By Kezia Dugdale
January 26 2022, 6.00pm Updated: January 26 2022, 6.10pm
Kezia Dugdale wonders what the powers that be will do with new information which more accurately reflects the impact of food inflation on low-income families.
There should be nothing more of a bread and butter issue in politics than the price of bread and butter, but we’ve spent awful lot of time talking about cake this past week.

Whether a cake constitutes a party? Whether you can find yourself inadvertently present but not invited in the presence of a cake? Even whether you can actually be ambushed by a cake?

The jury at the time of writing is still out on whether you can have your cake and eat it too. For that, we await Sue Gray’s judgement.

My standout hero of the week and perhaps in life more generally is the author, journalist and cook Jack Monroe.

Bootstrap Cook booting ONS into shape

Nicknamed the Bootstrap Cook, she has done a tremendous amount in recent times to assist people with how to eat well on extremely low budgets. How to cook easy and healthy meals that give you lots of energy without consuming too much of it.

She’s an essential person to follow on Twitter and in my view, in life too.

She’s hit the airwaves hard this week after she criticised how the Office of National Statistics track inflation, particularly when it comes to food.

They had reported that cost of living was rising by 5%. In other words, everything is getting 5% more expensive.

She was outraged, knowing only too well that many things are rising at a far more rapid rate, and in particular, the things that people on lower incomes rely on being cheap.

The people least able to carry the burden of cost increases.

In her tweets she highlighted that the cheapest bag of pasta in her local supermarket had gone from 29p for 500g last year, to 70p this year.

A price increase of 141%. Rice was up 344%, beans 45%, even bread at 29%. If you diet is largely low-cost cheap carbs, you are going to feel the pinch more than most.

She also did a tremendous job of detailing how other supermarket habits were changing. The number of products in a supermarkets cheapest ranges dwindling from around 400 to just 90 in a couple of years.

Food inflation impacts poorest most

Then there’s the issue of “shrinkflation”, where packets get smaller but stay at the same price. A regular feature of our fruit and veg aisles.

To compound the horror, this pattern is not repeatedly at the luxury end of the supermarket scale.

A gastro restaurant inspired microwaveable lasagne is broadly the same price it was a year ago. No 300% price increases here, surely because no one would buy it, whilst those at the poorer end of the spectrum have little choice.

Jack is so admirable because her journalism and graft doesn’t just grab public attention it, it gets results. In the past few days alone she’s got the Office of National Statistics to commit to reviewing how it calculates food inflation, so it’s more aligned to how people who actually live on the breadline eat it.

I’ve written here before about the scandal of people living in temporary accommodation in Scotland, often for periods of six months or more without ready access to a kitchen.

Imagine trying to cook healthily and cheaply with only a microwave that you share with 30 others? How creative would your culinary skills have to be to cook with a kettle and nothing more?

Jack’s pioneering work means that we’ll soon know the true cost of food. Just as we know the true cost of our heating bills with most of us aware that they’re due to rapidly rise in April when the price cap runs out.

But what are our leaders going to do with that knowledge?

‘Cutting a Colin the Caterpillar with a sword’

The cost of living crisis many families have been enduring for years is about to considerably deepen and we’re all just hanging on the precipice of it, watching to see who falls first.

These cost increases are compounded for many by the increase in National Insurance payments that are due in April as well.

This is an odd policy because whilst 50% of the cash it will generate will come from the Top 20% of earners (good) a disproportionate share of the cash will also come from the lowest earners too (bad).

It’s a tax measure that somehow manages to be both regressive and progressive. A very blunt approach like, oh I don’t know, trying to cut and serve a Colin the Caterpillar cake with a sword.

Tory MPs really dislike this tax rise, largely because they dislike all tax rises but also because they know it hurts working people on low incomes as well as business.

Given the trouble the Prime Minister is in this week, they are now calling for the tax increase to be delayed. It may even prove to be the price of their loyalty to him.

Yet even if it’s delayed, the energy cap disappearing and rising food inflation means the public are going to need an awful lot more help to sweeten their deal this spring.

