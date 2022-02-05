Romeo, Romeo, where the f*** art thou Romeo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Romeo, Romeo, where the f*** art thou Romeo

By Steve Finan
February 5 2022, 8.00am
If I mention swearing I know what you’ll say: you don’t like it.

That would also be my response. Anyone who dirties their speech with swearwords must have a pitifully limited vocabulary. Swearing in public is odious. I have been horrified to hear the crudest of words used in front of children.

But then, an experience this week made me question my attitude to swearing.

Let’s first have a look at two things: what swearing is for, and how swearwords are used.

Most swearwords are used for sexual appendages, sexual acts, or toilet functions.

This throws up an interesting point. When we describe these events we have little choice but to use the language of the gutter, the nursery, or an anatomy textbook. There is no reasonable, adult vocabulary available.

Perhaps then, for natural acts, it would be more honest to unselfconsciously use words regarded as swearwords. But I doubt that will happen. We’ll do what we always do, revert to euphemism – which is, really, avoiding the subject altogether.

If we look at how swearwords are used, the first thing you’d have to admit is that they are widespread. They are a parasitical growth living within English.

But we pretend it isn’t so. While TV soap operas win plaudits for powerfully reflecting difficult issues in everyday life, they certainly don’t reflect the use of everyday language.

Swearwords give shock value and are often used in comedy. Much of what passes for conversation in English is jokes, sarcasm, or witticisms. Shock is often the punchline.

Billy Connolly, my favourite comedian, swears a lot. It seems a natural part of him. Do you laugh with Billy?

Like it or not, swearing is becoming normalised in this country. But not quite yet – which is why I use asterisks below.

It was comedy that made me question my attitude. I was reading a list that added swearwords to literary quotes. Despite myself, I found them funny. To my further surprise, in some cases they improved the quote.

“A horse, a horse, half my kingdom for a f****** horse” makes Richard III sound much more vehement, colourful, and dramatic. And, perhaps, more human.

“It was the best of times, it was the f****** worst of times” piques the interest to a greater degree than the original.

“Last night I dreamed I went to f****** Manderley again” changes the original story’s melancholy tone, affording the second Mrs de Winter some badly-needed shrewdness.

My favourite was: “Romeo, Romeo, where the f*** art thou Romeo”, which I thought transformed the rather wishy-washy character of Juliet into a modern, empowered woman.

You may disagree. If so, tell me.

 

 

Word of the week

Fuff (verb)

To spit or hiss like a cat. EG: “Hearing a swearword makes some people fuff like a fat tabby shooed off an armchair.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

