MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A mid-life crisis hair cut and giggles at the bingo

February you are a hoot, bringing us a ‘pretend’ spring, getting us all excited with a glimpse of snowdrops and occasional daffodil shoot.

We are not fooled, we know there is a second winter coming, or even a first!

Unless it’s just me believing we have bypassed winter completely this year?

I have memories popping up on social media showing us being snowed in on this date last year and here I am walking the dogs along the beach without my trusted snood.

There have been a few chilly moments this past week.

‘I have the best mister ever’

A few days where some extra moments are required first thing to deice your car before heading off to work.

Allow me a smug moment please. The mister leaves for his early shift at an ungodly hour and do you know what he does before he goes to work?

He de-ices my car. At 6am.

I have the best mister ever and if I wasn’t already married to my husband, I’d marry him now (he may not feel the same!).

Valentines Day falls on Monday this year and yes, it might be an occasion invented by Hallmark, but I never really understood why reminding those we love just how much we love them caused an issue.

It doesn’t even need to be a romantic partner.

My lovely friend wants to take me for a Valentines breakfast. I’ll no doubt send a suitable embarrassing card to my daughter.

Small actions reminding those we adore how loved they are don’t take a massive effort do they?

Am I expecting massive romantic gestures on Monday? No.

But the small, every day acts of kindness make my marriage a glorious thing.

I may not be swept off my feet to Paris (where are my fancy knickers anyway?) but I know I’ll have a clear windscreen.

Sometimes a woman needs time out

I’ve sort of fallen off the radar the past wee while. Having struggled with a stubbornly persistent cold, and a few other minor ailments, a short hibernation period was just what I needed.

I made it clear to the kids I still believe that women can do ANYTHING, but this woman would specifically like to do nothing. Just for a moment.

Is there a simpler joy on this earth than staying home, ugly and braless, comfortable on your couch covered in Dorito crumbs playing Wordle and watching the winter Olympics (C’mon Kirsty Muir!!). 5/5 – highly recommend.

I was permitted a period of grace by those close to me who realised, as this is unusual for me, it must be needed. Their patience waned and I was soon jostled out of it.

Some friends popped into work, and we ended up with the most brilliant production line round a table, chatting and getting through one of my tasks in no time.

It was an absolute joy being able to catch up without feeling experiencing any guilt deviating from jobs in hand.

Another two friends and I went for the most delicious Turkish meal before ending up in the bingo. Inappropriate levels of giggling resulted in being ‘shhhssed’ a lot and almost being asked to leave.

One of my companions treated the whole experience more like an anthropological experiment than an opportunity to win big (we didn’t win a penny, to nobody’s surprise!).

The mid-life crisis haircut

She’s now a convert and we’ll no doubt be back.

My lovely, patient hairdresser indulged my request for a mid-life crisis haircut.

It’s now christened my ‘Maria Von Trapp’ and everyone was even kind enough to say I looked ‘cute’ with my new hair wearing my new dungarees.

I’m 45 years old for crying out loud, am certain I shouldn’t wear dungarees .

The risk factor getting to the bathroom in time is reason enough.

By the way, if you want an honest opinion, ask a teenager. Mine have been calling me ‘Edna Mode’ for days now.

I have also enrolled in a college course. A short upskills course but still.

After years of not using the brain I’m sure I have ‘the dumb’.

Thankfully, a friend has joined me on the course and as we both struggled to just get logged onto the college website, we aren’t holding our breath for being crowned top of the class.