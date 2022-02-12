MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A mid-life crisis hair cut and giggles at the bingo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A mid-life crisis hair cut and giggles at the bingo

By Mary-Jane Duncan
February 12 2022, 8.30am
February you are a hoot, bringing us a ‘pretend’ spring, getting us all excited with a glimpse of snowdrops and occasional daffodil shoot.

We are not fooled, we know there is a second winter coming, or even a first!

Unless it’s just me believing we have bypassed winter completely this year?

I have memories popping up on social media showing us being snowed in on this date last year and here I am walking the dogs along the beach without my trusted snood.

There have been a few chilly moments this past week.

‘I have the best mister ever’

A few days where some extra moments are required first thing to deice your car before heading off to work.

Allow me a smug moment please.  The mister leaves for his early shift at an ungodly hour and do you know what he does before he goes to work?

He de-ices my car.  At 6am.

I have the best mister ever and if I wasn’t already married to my husband, I’d marry him now (he may not feel the same!).

Valentines Day falls on Monday this year and yes, it might be an occasion invented by Hallmark, but I never really understood why reminding those we love just how much we love them caused an issue.

It doesn’t even need to be a romantic partner.

Unexpected moments of sniggering with friends makes it all worthwhile.

My lovely friend wants to take me for a Valentines breakfast.  I’ll no doubt send a suitable embarrassing card to my daughter.

Small actions reminding those we adore how loved they are don’t take a massive effort do they?

Am I expecting massive romantic gestures on Monday? No.

But the small, every day acts of kindness make my marriage a glorious thing.

I may not be swept off my feet to Paris (where are my fancy knickers anyway?) but I know I’ll have a clear windscreen.

Sometimes a woman needs time out

I’ve sort of fallen off the radar the past wee while.  Having struggled with a stubbornly persistent cold, and a few other minor ailments, a short hibernation period was just what I needed.

I made it clear to the kids I still believe that women can do ANYTHING, but this woman would specifically like to do nothing.  Just for a moment.

Is there a simpler joy on this earth than staying home, ugly and braless, comfortable on your couch covered in Dorito crumbs playing Wordle and watching the winter Olympics (C’mon Kirsty Muir!!).  5/5 – highly recommend.

I was permitted a period of grace by those close to me who realised, as this is unusual for me, it must be needed.  Their patience waned and I was soon jostled out of it.

Laughs at the bingo, the MJ way.

Some friends popped into work, and we ended up with the most brilliant production line round a table, chatting and getting through one of my tasks in no time.

It was an absolute joy being able to catch up without feeling experiencing any guilt deviating from jobs in hand.

Another two friends and I went for the most delicious Turkish meal before ending up in the bingo.  Inappropriate levels of giggling resulted in being ‘shhhssed’ a lot and almost being asked to leave.

One of my companions treated the whole experience more like an anthropological experiment than an opportunity to win big (we didn’t win a penny, to nobody’s surprise!).

The mid-life crisis haircut

She’s now a convert and we’ll no doubt be back.

My lovely, patient hairdresser indulged my request for a mid-life crisis haircut.

It’s now christened my ‘Maria Von Trapp’ and everyone was even kind enough to say I looked ‘cute’ with my new hair wearing my new dungarees.

I’m 45 years old for crying out loud, am certain I shouldn’t wear dungarees .

The risk factor getting to the bathroom in time is reason enough.

Mary-Jane with her new ‘Maria Von Trapp’ look.

By the way, if you want an honest opinion, ask a teenager.  Mine have been calling me ‘Edna Mode’ for days now.

I have also enrolled in a college course.  A short upskills course but still.

After years of not using the brain I’m sure I have ‘the dumb’.

Thankfully, a friend has joined me on the course and as we both struggled to just get logged onto the college website, we aren’t holding our breath for being crowned top of the class.

