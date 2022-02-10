EVE MUIRHEAD: Beating Olympic curling champs on day one and Team GB special honour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I’d obviously love to get another medal round my neck next week but these Olympics have already produced special memories.

Being the flag-bearer for Team GB in the opening ceremony was something I will never forget.

It was a privilege to be asked and I felt such pride when the moment arrived.

Looking back at the list of greats who have carried the Union Jack put into context how big an honour it was.

I was so nervous before walking out but it was nerves of excitement and I guess a little bit of ‘I hope I don’t trip and fall!’

I couldn’t have asked to carry the flag alongside a more genuine, friendly sportsman than Dave Ryding.

I’ve known Dave for several years and even trained with him in Stirling.

It was nice to chat to him about his recent success, winning his first Alpine World Cup in Kitzbühel.

The freezing cold, the excitement and the show Beijing put on helped keep us awake as jet lag was still a problem because we’d only arrived in the afternoon the day before!

I know that there have been media reports about some athletes not enjoying the Olympic village experience and thinking that the Covid protocols have been over the top.

Maybe it’s because these aren’t my first Games but I have to say, that’s not been my view.

The village itself is great.

It’s not that different to usual in terms of food hall, gym, accommodation and everything else.

Of course there are strict Covid restrictions, daily PCR tests, sitting in separate booths with screens and never taking your mask off apart from eating or sleeping!

But I like the fact the regulations are strict.

It shouldn’t be forgotten this is all for the athletes’ safety to allow us to compete.

Some might say they are too strict but I don’t think so.

There have been positive cases within the village so over cautious is far better than over relaxed.

And, even for someone at Games number four, it’s still the same Olympic buzz!

It’s felt like a long wait to get started.

We were all gutted that Bruce and Jen missed out on a medal in the mixed doubles.

Credit to the Italian pair – to go unbeaten all the way through was some achievement.

I think we know who’ll be the face of the Games in Cortina in 2026!

We always knew that it would either be a case of trying to keeping the high of winning a medal for Jen or bouncing back from a disappointment.

Unfortunately it was the latter but her motivation is extra strong now and she’s had exactly the sort of attitude you would hope for.

We’re a tight group of five and we’re pretty happy to end day one with a 1 and 1 record.

Facing the World and Olympic Champs first up was always going to be a tough challenge.

We played well in a narrow defeat to Switzerland and then raised our level higher to get the better of Sweden.

Beating Team Hasselborg 8-2 is a fantastic result at any time, never mind an Olympics.

We’ve given ourselves a solid platform and now we’ll be looking to keep the form curve moving upwards.