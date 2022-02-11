RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Maloney needs time but pressure will be on Hibs in Scottish Cup clash with Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Maloney needs time but pressure will be on Hibs in Scottish Cup clash with Arbroath

By Rab Douglas
February 11 2022, 8.00am
Rab Douglas and Shaun Maloney celebrate a Celtic title triumph.
Rab Douglas and Shaun Maloney celebrate a Celtic title triumph.

There was a time when a live TV game at Gayfield would be a novelty for everybody at Arbroath.

Not anymore.

Friday night football on the BBC has got us all used to the spotlight and we’ve coped with it pretty well.

Beating Kilmarnock last week was proof of that and it showed we won’t be fazed when Hibs come to town in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

But we won’t be kidded into thinking this will be anything other than a significant step up.

We’re a part-time team playing against one of the biggest sides in the country.

Shaun Maloney is an old Celtic team-mate of mine and he’s taking some criticism just now.

But people need to take a step back.

He’s only been in the job a few months and in his first transfer window he lost his best player.

There isn’t a club outwith Rangers and Celtic who wouldn’t have a big hole in their side when Martin Boyle leaves.

Shaun was one of the quieter ones in that Celtic dressing room but he knows his football and has a clear idea of how he sees his Hibs side developing.

You don’t get to coach the Belgian squad by fluke.

It’s never easy taking over in mid-season and you’ll get a proper idea of what a Shaun Maloney team looks like next year.

That’s not something that fans want to hear at time and, for this game against Arbroath, hopefully the pressure is on Hibs.

It certainly won’t be on us.

We’re at the top of our league and it’s getting to the stage of the season when there’s a lot riding on every league game.

For the Scottish Cup, though, this really is a free hit.

St Johnstone suffered another bad refereeing decision on Wednesday night.

Callum Davidson will be feeling the world is against him just now – that’s what life can be like when you’re at the bottom of the league.

Referees have such a tough job.

Goodness knows what makes them want to do it but I certainly wouldn’t fancy it.

And there has to be an appreciation that they’ll make mistakes in their profession as we all do.

From a player’s and coach’s point of view, the best ones are the refs who will be approachable, aren’t dismissive and will put their hands up if they think they’ve got it wrong.

And the longer we go without VAR at the top level of our game, the more it becomes inevitable that it is a matter of when and not if it’s introduced.

Saints’ defeat and Dundee’s victory changed things at the foot of the table again.

James McPake has got a nice habit of finding a big result when he really needs one.

Beating Hearts at Tynecastle is impressive in any circumstances.

It won’t be the odd one-off result that determines which of the two teams finishes highest, though – Saints had a good win of their own at Livingston the week before.

It will be the team which turns one win into three or four that gets into the play-off or maybe even higher.

ERIC NICOLSON: Referees are spreading incompetence around as St Johnstone suffer game-changing blunder yet again

