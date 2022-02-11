JIM SPENCE: Kevin McDonald is a class act, Dundee showed their character and Steve Brown has been tested to the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Columnists

JIM SPENCE: Kevin McDonald is a class act, Dundee showed their character and Steve Brown has been tested to the limit

By Jim Spence
February 11 2022, 8.00pm
Kevin McDonald impressed for Dundee United.
Kevin McDonald impressed for Dundee United.

Kevin McDonald’s first appearance in a united shirt showed Tannadice fans they’ve signed a genuine class act.

Having played at a level way above the Scottish Premiership, McDonald produced a performance in the win against Motherwell which oozed quality.

Unhurried and composed, he exuded effortless assuredness and easy mobility with a performance in midfield which was of a higher calibre than United would have been able to afford had he not gone through a torrid and life-threatening two years with kidney disease, resulting in a transplant.

Actually, it’s highly unlikely that any Scottish club could have afforded a player of his ability had he not been available through the most unfortunate of circumstances, or that he would have returned to our game had he not endured such a desperate time.

Some United fans have been critical of manager Tam Courts and the team’s performances.

But in moving into fourth spot with a fine all-round display, the United boss proved that his side and indeed he himself are works in progress.

But that progress is definitely being made.

With defensive talisman Charlie Mulgrew missing through injury, United kept an impressive third clean sheet on the bounce.

And with Tony Watt, who has immediately established himself as a signature signing, getting off the mark with a well-timed run to the back post to finish off a cross from the pacy Ilmari Niskanen, there are plenty of reasons for positivity at Tannadice.

If Dundee can go to the third best club in the country and take all three points there’s no reason they can’t haul themselves out of relegation trouble.

I dismiss suggestions that Hearts were poor on the night. You beat what’s put in front of you and James McPake’s side did that supremely well having gone a goal down at a notoriously difficult venue.

In Zak Rudden and Danny Mullen as a strike partnership they have two players who exhibit real hunger and commitment and substantial physical presence from the former.

The key now for the Dark Blues is finding consistency of performance.

There’s quality enough in the ranks but their weekly showings have to hit a more regular level of output and not dip.

That’s always a big ask in a league where outside of the top two any team is capable of beating each other.

However, if Dundee can find that level on a regular basis, their Tynecastle win proves that they have the attitude to succeed.

They now have to find that same determination and consistency every week.

I had a good blether with the St Johnstone chairman before last Saturday’s match.

It’s fair to say Steve Brown has found this transfer window hugely frustrating.

With so many signings to be made, the task of dealing with a clutch of hard-nosed agents has tested him to the limit.

However the new players are in and they must gel rapidly if demotion is to be avoided.

The midweek defeat at St Mirren is a big blow but they are where they are.

Now the new men must help the club dig itself out of a deep hole which no one surely envisaged Saints ever being in.

ERIC NICOLSON: Referees are spreading incompetence around as St Johnstone suffer game-changing blunder yet again

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]