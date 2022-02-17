RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee took a big gamble because, like Tommy Wright at Kilmarnock, James McPake’s replacement won’t have a transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee took a big gamble because, like Tommy Wright at Kilmarnock, James McPake’s replacement won’t have a transfer window

By Rab Douglas
February 17 2022, 8.00am
Former Dundee manager James McPake.
Not for the first time, and not for the last, the phrase “it’s never dull at Dens Park” springs to mind.

The timing of James McPake’s sacking is very strange – and very risky.

I know there have been plenty of Dundee fans calling for change for a while.

And Tim Keyes and John Nelms have backed James when other clubs would have acted differently.

There have been a few occasions when it’s felt like he was on the brink.

But the fact he has just won his last league game at Tynecastle shows you the dressing room was still behind him.

Some people will try to say Dundee were lucky that night and it was down to Hearts playing poorly but you can’t diminish a victory at one of the toughest grounds in the country in my eyes.

They’re probably in a relegation battle for the rest of the season and the fact his players were still up for the fight means this is a real gamble.

The other part of the gamble is the new man won’t have a transfer window.

He’s going to have to sink or swim with another manager’s squad.

Picking up the odd free agent is as much as he’ll be be able to do.

It was about this stage last season that Kilmarnock appointed Tommy Wright.

Tommy has a wealth of experience in the Premiership but even he couldn’t turn things around with a squad he inherited.

For James, it won’t feel like it just now, but the timing may end up working in his favour.

He’s got a promotion on his CV in his first management job and when he was sacked it was on the back of winning a big league game to take his team off the bottom of the league.

And he also left with them in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Dundee took a chance on appointing someone unproven from within.

James can leave with his head held high, knowing the first team is in a better place than when he took over.

The Arbroath boys all enjoyed the Scottish Cup spotlight on Sunday.

It was a great day, which the town really embraced.

To have more home fans than away supporters in the ground when a big club like Hibs are visiting is something to be really proud of.

If we’d scored a second goal when we were 1-0 up, who knows, it could have been ourselves in the hat for the last eight draw.

Credit to Hibs, though.

They turned up with the right attitude and getting the job done, however that comes about, is all that matters in a cup tie.

For us, the cup party is over.

It’s about getting back into a rhythm of winning league games.

We’ve got the long trip to Dumfries this weekend and a change of manager always brings a bit of uncertainty.

Wullie Gibson knows Queen of the South and the players inside out and they’ll be fired up to get a result for him.

We’ll be giving them the same respect as Hibs got last Sunday to make sure that doesn’t happen.

