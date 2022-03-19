Around the rugged rock the rhotic rascal ran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Around the rugged rock the rhotic rascal ran

By Steve Finan
March 19 2022, 8.02am
Perhaps the biggest divide in the way English is spoken around the world is between its rhotic and non-rhotic varieties.

Let me nail my colours to the mast: I am a rhotic English speaker. Most Scots are: we properly pronounce our Rs. But many English-speaking countries are non-rhotic: they don’t always pronounce an R.

This sprang to mind when I heard an Englishman use the words floor and flaw in quick succession. The words sounded almost exactly alike.

Floor has a final R. It needs that R. The non-rhotic English and Australian accents have great problems with this. A drawer is not a draw. Your is not yoh. Four is not foh.

In these accents, the problem is always when an R follows a vowel, but is not followed by another vowel sound. The word tapers off into nothingness. Hair, bar, there, and fur are further (not fuhthuh) examples.

Yet the non-rhotics seem to be able to pronounce an R when it starts a word. It is a lazy way to treat the language.

I don’t like glottal stops either. The missing T in the spoken butter, water, or bitten. That tall, thin fellow who appears in adverts for a car-selling firm on TV (Rylan something or other) combines a glottal stop with a non-rhotic ending when saying “motor”. He says “moh-ahh”.

Although he appears to be a cheery chap, his pronunciation of this particular word grates upon me. Indeed, I am perplexed as to why any company would employ a person who makes not one but two pronunciation mistakes when uttering the name of the product they are trying to sell!

When I say motor, butter, hair, or car I don’t overdo it, but I clearly sound the Rs and Ts. These words contain letters that must be used if they are to be understood.

And I would argue that my way is the correct way. When I say “fur”, you can clearly hear the F, the vowel in the middle, and the R. There is no mistaking my meaning.

I usually write about written English as that is my chief interest. But the written and spoken versions of our language are so interlinked that one will always influence the other. Therefore, I fear it may not be long before horse is spelled haws or square becomes squah.

That can’t be allowed to happen.

To dumb down the way we pronounce or spell words isn’t evolution of the language, it is a lessening of the language. And every time our language loses even a little bit of complexity it becomes more of a blunt instrument than a precision tool.

 

 

Word of the week

Baryphony (noun)

A difficulty of speech. EG: “Many English speakers appear to have a baryphony when pronouncing an R”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

