MARY JANE DUNCAN: Brutality and swearing on a great night out

This house is having a bit of an identity crisis at the moment and I’m not entirely sure why, if I’m honest.

We have a lot happening all at once, but isn’t that just the norm for everyone these days?

We were invited to join friends to watch an ice hockey match. Great, it’s on the list for 2022 so will get that ticked off nice and early.

Ice hockey

Our Sunday night suddenly became brutal and sweary. Very sweary and passionately involved people all round us.

It was honestly the most swearing I’ve heard in one evening, and those who know me personally will realise this must have entailed a considerable amount.

Both teams were excellent. Super quick and relentless. We sat right behind the players’ bench and couldn’t help being swept up with it all, even though we were clueless as to the rules or tactics.

I don’t believe we were even tracking the puck, just the carnage that followed it. A great evening supporting two local teams and home in time for my early bedtime – a winner from me!

Stumped by University Challenge

The next evening had the mister watching University Challenge. Why this academic quiz is still aired is beyond me (through no fault of the contestants, probably more the fact I am not a fan of Jeremy Paxman).

I’m a reasonably intelligent woman but not even understanding the questions doesn’t help warm me to it. Who needs to know the meaning of Interrobang?!

It’s taken a Google search to understand it and another to find out how to type it using a keyboard. I’ll stick to The Chase thank you very much, all too rich for my peasant blood.

It’s hard being a kid

The kids are all feeling the pressures from various commitments as they hurtle towards their Easter holidays.

Middle kid has been choosing her subject choices for starting her Highers. Smallest has ongoing assessments and biggest is juggling uni work with a new job.

One of my favourite things to do with them is to bring a sandwich, a cup of tea or a few biscuits while they’re studying.

I don’t say a word, just pop it down, kiss the top of their head and leave. A small way of showing them nobody is ever going to love them like their mum.

Riding out the storm

What else is it to be a parent of teenagers? Other than hoping someone or something grants me the serenity to accept their occasional standoffish behaviour.

The courage to face moody moments with understanding and a sense of humour. The confidence to believe everything will turn out OK, eventually.

Especially when I’m making it all up. Just doing what I think is best. When I really have no idea.

It is to ride out the storms and be back again the next day. It is to give love to a child who doesn’t seem to want it one minute, to a child who five minutes ago dreamed of being anywhere else in the world than here.

It’s a dog’s life

Even the dogs are suffering from a touch of imposter syndrome. I’ve only myself to blame as we watched Crufts together.

One squared up to the screen as if cruising for a fight, the other sat on my lap as if worried all her four-legged cousins would leap out of the screen and on to her precious couch.

It doesn’t help that the ones most closely resembling them were achieving astounding things with agility or flyball making her “zoomies” look amateurish at best.

I’ve never had a notion to attend Crufts but I will admit to spending hours looking at puppies online since watching it – himself just sighing and not agreeing to my whimsical pleading.

Taking it slow

My health has fought against work too. Thankfully the NHS has stepped up and solved the problem again.

A quick change in meds and I can be back to the grindstone again. Catching up without overdoing it is sometimes a slight challenge.

I read the best email signature ever online recently: it’s normal for me to take two days to read my emails and two more days to reflect on the matter and respond calmly.

The culture of immediacy and the constant fragmentation of time are not very compatible with the kind of life I lead.

If only I was brave enough to use it.