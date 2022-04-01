EVE MUIRHEAD: World v Olympics debate, Barcelona women’s football game-changer and another Muirhead family curling triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: World v Olympics debate, Barcelona women’s football game-changer and another Muirhead family curling triumph

By Eve Muirhead
April 1 2022, 8.00am
Switzerland's curlers make it three in a row and the Barcelona women's footballers make history.
It’s been a year for some historic achievements in curling and Switzerland’s women have produced one of the biggest of them at the World Championships.

They’ve become the first team to win three golds in a row.

Canada have done it four times as a nation but not with the same rink.

Alina Paetz actually has five golds now, with two of those as alternate.

There’s no doubt they’ll go down as one of the great teams of all time and deservedly so.

To go through the round-robin and then the play-offs without dropping a game is so hard at the best of times at that level.

But to do it after missing out on an Olympic medal in Beijing makes it even more incredible.

I can remember all too clearly how devastated I was to finish fourth at PyeongChang – I didn’t want to face the world for a while.

So to recover physically – and, more importantly, mentally – from their huge disappointment is so impressive.

I suppose it also goes to show the different types of pressure you get at annual curling events, even ones as big as a World Championships, to an Olympics.

Switzerland have been so successful at Worlds but lost the bronze game in Vancouver 2010, lost it again in Sochi, didn’t qualify in PyeongChang and then lost the bronze game in Beijing.

They have consistently produced some of the best teams in the world but if you don’t win both, or at least one of, those last two crucial games at an Olympics you don’t get the medals we all strive for.

My Worlds v Olympics attitude changed as soon as I competed at a Winter Games.

I’ve done a 180.

Growing up as a kid I always used to think that a World Championships tops anything else in your own sport.

But when you go to an Olympics, experience the pressure and taste disappointment and success, you know that medals won there are on a totally different level.

It’s the pinnacle of our sport and, apart from the likes of tennis, golf and a few others, it’s the pinnacle of every sport.

It defines careers.

I’m sure Alina would swap at least one of those golds for an Olympic medal.

You always have to be wary of getting too carried away with a headline-grabbing attendance when you’re looking at the growth of a sport.

But it really does look as if women’s football – in Spain at least – has taken a very significant step forward with over 90,000 people watching the Barcelona v Real Madrid Champions League game this week.

Getting the ticketing price right and marketing the occasion well are both important but I’m a big believer that if you’re hoping to sustain things, the product has to be there.

Barcelona seem to be ticking all the boxes, with genuine world stars emerging who will keep spectators coming back for more.

You can manufacture hype to an extent but, as all the great female athletes have shown, they’re the ones who ensure it’s built to last.

The Muirheads have won themselves another curling title!

Congratulations to dad, Glen, Thomas and Stuart Stark on becoming the Perth Super League champions.

There’s a really good standard of curling in Perth, with a lot of familiar names still going strong.

And I’m claiming some of the glory because I played one game for them!

