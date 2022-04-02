How many cats have ever caught a bluefin tuna?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Columnists

How many cats have ever caught a bluefin tuna?

By Steve Finan
April 2 2022, 8.00am
Post Thumbnail

This week we will start with cats hunting cows, and end with expensive face creams.

While perusing the pet aisle of my local supermarket I found myself wondering if my cat preferred tuna or beef-flavoured food.

Thinking on this, however, I decided it was unlikely that our Barney – feisty though he is when hissing at a rival moggy – could bring down a cow. An Aberdeen-Angus weighing roughly 400 times as much as him isn’t quite his natural prey.

Mind you, he’s even less likely to catch a tuna – unless he has deep-sea fishing experience off the Florida Keys that he hasn’t previously mentioned.

Given his druthers, Barney would choose mouse or sparrow-flavoured food. These are his favourite nibbles. But “Still Bleeding Small Rodent”-flavoured cat food probably wouldn’t sell.

This is, of course, because cat food isn’t sold to cats, it is sold to humans. Flavours like salmon, lobster, and duck à l’orange are unnatural things to feed a cat. We fool ourselves. Or, to be more accurate, pet food companies do the fooling for us.

I like to talk about the misuse of English and this is an example of everyday, in-our-shopping-baskets misuse. We consumers are led astray by clever, some might say insidious, or perhaps just downright weird, uses of language.

I recently bought a rug (well, I was present when my wife bought it). Its colour was, the label proclaimed, “happy biscuit”. It was brown. I should have demanded proof of the rug’s (and any accompanying custard creams’) state of cheerfulness but the process had taken too long already and I had shopping-induced foot-weariness. A common ailment.

My shampoo has “extract of bamboo”. Really, what earthly good is bamboo going to do for my greying short back and sides?

That’s tame compared to my wife and daughter’s various bottled hair treatments, which contain flora from the four corners of the earth and minerals dredged from all seven seas – everything from guava juice to argan oil (whatever that is).

They have a vegan shampoo. Do they drink it? Are there, by contrast, meat-based shampoos? You too can pong like a sausage roll!

And you get dog shampoo that smells of spearmint. Why would anyone want a minty dog?

Some cosmetics have price tags that would make Croesus blanch. The justification is in the vaunted descriptions. There are moisturising creams costing hundreds of pounds for a wee tub that contain humectants (eh?), natural tocopherols (what?), or green caviar algae (stop laughing!)

Could it be that the food, cosmetics, carpets, etc., industries employ exotic and unintelligible words to fool the gullible into buying overpriced rubbish? We’re not that stupid. Are we?

 

 

Word of the week

Foma (noun)

A collection of harmless untruths. EG: “The claims of fancy face creams are a foma demonstrating the triumph of hope over experience.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]