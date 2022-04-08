EVE MUIRHEAD: Keeping special shirts and shoes and dropping superstitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Keeping special shirts and shoes and dropping superstitions

By Eve Muirhead
April 8 2022, 8.00am
Eve Muirhead won't be putting her gold medal-winning shirt up for auction.
When I was told that Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt was getting put up for auction, my first thought was that it would go for quite a few thousand.

Shows you what I know about football memorabilia………it’s expected to fetch £4 million!

I don’t think the top I won the gold medal in will be getting close to that but I’ll be taking good care of it anyway!

I’ve got the bronze one from Sochi framed but other things that I make sure I keep, apart from the medals, are a bit random.

There’s a shoe that I won the Worlds in, for example!

It was falling apart and literally couldn’t have lasted another game.

You don’t want to change shoes in the middle of a season if you can avoid it – and certainly not in the middle of a big tournament – so looking at it every now and again brings back happy memories.

It’s hanging together by a thread.

I got a top from one of the Swedish girls at Beijing and one of the Swiss girls and it has made me think that I need to start to display them properly.

What I can say for sure is that I‘m not superstitious anymore about what I wear when I compete.

The St Johnstone players are in all-blue these days.
I notice that Callum Davidson has changed St Johnstone’s shorts from blue to white recently.

When I was younger things like red or white tops at an Olympics would be in my head but not these days.

Previously I wouldn’t have contemplated changing or washing a shirt if I was winning in it.

But after our semi-final this year there was make-up all over our tops from all the hugging and they had to be washed that night.

Back in the day I’d have been thinking ‘you can’t touch them’ but thankfully I know now that there are a lot of things that go towards a good performance and superstitions aren’t among them!

It was great to get back to Blair Atholl a few days ago and see some familiar faces in the village hall.

They’ve painted the chip shop gold up there, which is pretty cool!

I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of seeing the look on people’s faces when they get to hold the gold medal.

And if I get a pound for every time someone says ‘it’s heavier than it looks’ I might get close to affording to buy that Maradona shirt!

I’m flying out to Canada for the Players Championship on Saturday.

As you would expect for the final Grand Slam of the season, all the big teams in the world will be there – eight from Canada, four European rinks, three Asian ones and an American team.

I’ve not been out there since we won our gold so I’m excited to get announced as number one seeds and Olympic champions!

It’s come at just the right time.

Life is starting to get back to normal after everything to do with Beijing and I’m ready to take on a big challenge like this again.

I’m not so sure the choreographed Tweeting from the Scottish women footballers about the SFA not opening up more of Hampden Park for their next international was the best idea.

It isn’t the greatest look when your governing body is forced into making a statement to clarify that the ticket procedure has been exactly the same as for men’s matches.

The sport is on a real journey just now and, as I wrote last week, there are signs of real growth.

There are times in every athlete’s career – in individual or team sports – that you feel that things should be done differently.

But these conversations should take place behind closed-doors.

