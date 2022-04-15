EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will go to The Open with a chance to win and Team Edin are the greatest men’s curling team ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will go to The Open with a chance to win and Team Edin are the greatest men’s curling team ever

By Eve Muirhead
April 15 2022, 8.00am
Rory McIlroy might not have won The Masters but he's taken a big step forward.
The Masters might not have delivered drama in the last few holes of the final round.

But it certainly delivered a few storylines to take away from it – particularly with The Open in St Andrews in mind.

Scottie Scheffler’s performance is a reminder that in sport, sometimes you can over-complicate things and get in your own way.

Here’s a guy who knows that he’s in the middle of a hot streak, hasn’t tried to tinker with anything and has just kept it simple.

So often you see golfers changing their routines going into a major and treating it differently to a regular event.

I don’t think Scheffler will worry about how long this spell of good form will last.

He strikes me as a guy who will be pretty philosophical when it ends and then be ready to take advantage when he gets in another groove.

How long the streak will last is a big post-Masters sub-plot but the two big names in golf will be dominating the agenda in The Open build-up – Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Of course it’s easier to play better golf when the pressure is off and maybe that was the case at the start for Rory on Sunday

But don’t try to tell me there was no pressure on the last few holes.

He knew there was a chance of posting a score that could win the Masters – and he stayed strong.

That could be a huge turning point for him.

And, as for Tiger, he’ll be in better physical condition in July than he is just now and the Old Course is a far easier and flatter walk than Augusta.

We won’t see much of him before then but, as with Rory, both will have a real shot at winning.

What a prospect that is.

At the time of writing, it’s a case of ‘so far, so good’ at the Players’ Championship in Toronto.

Winning our first two games got us into the A Road final.

Considering our last competition was the Olympics, we’ve got to be happy with that.

Bizarrely, this is our first Grand Slam of the season (and Hailey’s first one ever).

It’s still hard to believe that we got to world number one without playing in any!

I’m running out of things to say about Team Edin.

In my eyes there isn’t a debate about the greatest men’s team of all time.

The Swedes have got that sewn up.

Four World Championships in a row and six in total is an unbelievable achievement, especially when you consider they are always going up against a Canadian rink battle-hardened from winning their national championships.

The ice did look a little challenging in Vegas and I know that Brad Gushue, the Canadian skip who came away with silver, said afterwards it was the worst conditions he’d ever played in.

I wouldn’t have liked to be the ice technician that week!

But I do have sympathy for the organisers.

When it’s over 25 degrees outside, trying to keep consistent conditions is really, really hard.

There’s a reason curling is a winter sport.

It certainly doesn’t diminish Team Edin’s achievement.

There’s a great stat about Niklas Edin and Silvana Tirizoni from Switzerland.

They have been world champions for the full four-year Olympic cycle!

I’m pretty sure that won’t have ever been done before in the men’s and women’s games.

To have been part of a true golden era for the sport – and won an Olympic gold during it – will be something really special to look back on.

